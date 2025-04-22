Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 2 (April 22) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The NBA playoffs continue on Tuesday as the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the OKC Thunder in Game 2 of their first-round series at Paycom Center. In Game 1, the Thunder, the league’s best regular-season team, delivered a statement performance, dismantling the Grizzlies with a staggering 131-80 victory, marking a dominant 51-point win to open their playoff campaign.

The Grizzlies were overwhelmed from the start, unable to match OKC’s intensity on either end of the floor. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his squad fed off the energy of the home crowd, racing to a commanding 32-point lead by halftime before cruising to victory. Memphis struggled across the board - outplayed in the paint, ineffective from beyond the arc and careless with the ball.

OKC’s relentless defense forced 22 turnovers, converting them into 24 easy points. The Grizzlies' transition defense was equally problematic, as they allowed 27 fast-break points, exposing a critical weakness.

If Memphis hopes to compete in Game 2, it must drastically reduce its turnovers and tighten up its transition defense. Additionally, the responsibility will fall on Ja Morant to set the tone early, both by scoring efficiently and creating opportunities for his teammates to build offensive rhythm.

For the Thunder, the game plan will be to replicate the same energy and defensive pressure that fueled their Game 1 blowout. However, they’ll look to sharpen a few areas, specifically improving their 3-point shooting after going 17 of 48 from deep and maintaining better control of the ball by reducing their 15 turnovers to single digits.

Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder injury reports April 22

Memphis Grizzlies injury report

The Grizzlies have two players listed on the injury report ahead of Game 2. Brandon Clarke (right knee PCL sprain) and Jaylen Wells (right wrist fracture/facial laceration/concussion protocol).

OKC Thunder injury report

The Thunder also has two players listed on the injury report ahead of Game 2. Nikola Topic (knee surgery) and Ousmane Dieng (left calf strain) have been ruled out.

Memphis Grizzlies vs OKC Thunder predicted starting lineups and depth charts April 22

Memphis Grizzlies starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starters

PG Ja Morant Yuki Kawamura SG Scotty Pippen Jr. Luke Kennard Vince Williams Jr. SF Desmond Bane John Konchar Lamar Stevens PF Jaren Jackson Jr. Santi Aldama Jay Huff C Zach Edey Jaren Jackson Jr. Marvin Bagley III

OKC Thunder starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starters

PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Alex Caruso Ajay Mitchell SG Luguentz Dort Cason Wallace SF Jalen Williams Isaiah Joe PF Chet Holmgren Kenrich Williams Dillon Jones C Isaiah Hartenstein Jaylin Williams



