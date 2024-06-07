Memphis guard GG Jackson reacts to Wings' Kalani Brown's latest IG post

Memphis Grizzlies guard GG Jackson took note of Dallas Wings standout Kalani Brown's recent picture on Instagram this week. Amid the team's three-game skid, which has seen them fall to the Connecticut Sun, Minnesota Lynx, and most recently the Las Vegas Aces, Brown took to Instagram with a series of photos. In it, she can be seen rocking a matching black tank top and loose pants.

Memphis Grizzlies guard GG Jackson was quick to take note, dropping an emoji in the comments with heart eyes indicating his approval. Of course, in addition to GG Jackson, a number of fans, both male and female, were quick to praise Brown in the comments section.

Other athletes for example such as Norfolk State standout Diamond Jackson also gushed over Brown's photos in the comments. Meanwhile, other fans drew attention to her custom-painted nails, while others gassed up her outfit.

Check out the post below, as well as a screenshot of Jackson's comment given that Instagram comments cannot be embedded.

GG Jackson (@GregUpNxt) - Instagram comment

Of course, the photos shared on Thursday night were posted ahead of Brown and the Wings' game against the LA Sparks on Friday.

Looking at Kalani Brown and the Dallas Wings' upcoming game against the LA Sparks amid GG Jackson's comment

While Kalani Brown's Instagram photos turned heads, she and the Dallas Wings will be looking to turn heads when they play the LA Sparks. The game will see the bottom-two Western Conference teams compete as they both look to snap three-game skids.

In the case of the Wings, the team sits in ninth place in the WNBA with a 3-5 record, whereas the Sparks sit in tenth place in the WNBA with a 2-7 record. Although the WNBA doesn't seed teams in the postseason based on conference rankings, the Wings are currently in fifth in the West while the Sparks are in sixth.

The odds for the game are nearly split right down the middle with the Wings currently sitting as -188 favorites on FanDuel. Meanwhile, the LA Sparks sit as underdogs, and have +152 odds to win.

Looking at GG Jackson's offseason amid Kalani Brown comment

While Kalani Brown is currently in the midst of the 2024 WNBA season, GG Jackson and the Memphis Grizzlies are currently enjoying the offseason. Following a big rookie year from Jackson, he will now look to take his game to the next level in his sophomore season.

At the same time, the team's front office will be looking to bolster the roster after Ja Morant's suspension, and a slew of injuries derailed the team's 2023-24 season. Given how he played in his rookie year, expect Jackson to take on a bigger role within coach Taylor Jenkins' system even if starter Desmond Bane is healthy.