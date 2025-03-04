"Mentally most fragile superstar" - Skip Bayless points out LeBron James' worst fear as Lakers superstar

Longtime analyst Skip Bayless has often criticized LA Lakers star LeBron James. Since he emerged as one of the top players in the NBA, Bayless has kept a close eye on James and what he's done in his career. On Tuesday, the analyst added another criticism of the four-time champion and talked about what he thinks is the star's worst fear.

The analyst discussed James in the newest episode of "The Skip Bayless Show." Before criticizing the Lakers star, he mentioned six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan. According to him, Jordan was the "mentally toughest athlete" he had ever encountered.

His comments about James came after the four-time MVP's response about Anthony Edwards being the next face of the league went viral. The star player called out the media during his interview for the narratives created around certain players.

"LeBron James has often been the mentally most fragile superstar I have ever closely observed," Bayless said.

Additionally, Bayless talked about what he thinks is the greatest fear of James as a Laker.

"What deeply eats at LeBron, who does have supremely high basketball IQ... is that he knows deep, deep down, he'll never be viewed inside the game as better than [Michael] Jordan," Bayless added. "And that it LA, he will never, ever be as beloved as Kobe [Bryant], never, ever be viewed as more valuable than Magic [Johnson] was or Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar] was or Shaq [O'Neal] was.

Bayless continued his criticism of James, saying that the star player's "whining" usually comes when no one expects it. Additionally, he called the 6-foot-9 forward spoiled and rotten.

While James's accomplishment with the Lakers doesn't compare to what the other greats have accomplished, he still impacted the organization. He won a title during his second year with the team and has kept the team competitive even though he's already 40.

Fans called out Skip Bayless for his latest criticism about LeBron James

LeBron James doesn't pay much attention to whatever Skip Bayless says about him. However, his fans took the time to call out the analyst for criticizing the 21-time NBA All-Star. The former host of "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed" caught major flak from the fans on X (formerly Twitter).

"Whats funny is this man has no network obligations or contracts. He's just sitting in a room hating 💀," a fan said.

"Can’t even say anything nice about him without a negative lol," another fan wrote.

"Skip you have to be the biggest LeBron hater in the world," one fan commented.

Other fans predict that Bayless is secretly a fan of James:

"Skip Bayless absolutely love Lebron James. He can’t hide it anymore, he obsessed," a fan said.

"Skip bayless praising LeBron James before GTA 6," another fan posted.

"That Klutch sports reveal gonna break this internet," one fan wrote.

