"Messi definitely doesn't know who he is": Fans brutally mock Kyle Kuzma as he greets Inter Miami star Lionel Messi

The Lionel Messi mania has taken over the United States, and Kyle Kuzma is the latest sports star to meet the World Cup winner. Celebrities and athletes from all over the country are visiting Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to catch a glimpse of arguably the greatest soccer player of all time.

Messi is undebatably bigger than any athlete in North American sports, and some of the celebrities present at his games don't even realise how big a deal he is. Soccer is the biggest sport in the world with a global following and viewership of more than 2 billion fans. That would be roughlt one in every four people on earth.

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma showed up to Florida to meet Messi after Inter Miami's emphatic 4-0 win over Charlotte FC in the Leagues Cup quarterfinal.

Fans erupted with laughter on social media after several pointed out that Messi would have no idea who Kuzma is.

Messi is unlike any athlete in the United States and is arguably one of the biggest sports personalities of all time. He's one of the most decorated players in soccer history and it wouldn't be surprising if the Argentinian has no clue who Kuzma is.

Lionel Messi is greeting celebrities and superstar athletes almost every day since his arrival in United States. It is unlikely that he will know who each person is, especially perhaps someone like Kyle Kuzma who isn't even at the top of his sport.

Let's take a look at some fans reactions as Kuzma is hilarously and brutally ridiculed after greeting Lionel Messi.

One fan commented on Kuzma's Instagram post:

"Messi like "Who this guy?" Lol"

Another commented on another post with David Beckham and Kyle Kuzma:

"Most random pair of athletes ever"

Another said:

"A legend and a random guy"

How has Lionel Messi fared for Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi has hit the ground running at Inter Miami. Since scoring a 94th-minute free-kick winner on his debut against Cruz Azul, he has scored in every match since then.

Inter Miami topped their Leagues Cup group containing Cruz Azul and Atlanta United and have won three more games to reach the semifinals. Messi has eight goals and an assist in five games for his new club.

In his last outing, Messi scored in the 86th minute as Inter Miami beat Charlotte 4-0 in the quarterfinal on Friday. Messi and Co. next take on Philadelphia on Tuesday for a place in the Leagues Cup final.

Meanwhile, Kuzma is just enjoying summer. The Washington Wizards didn't trade him despite repeated interest in the forward but instead acquired Jordan Poole from Golden State.

The Wizards hope to make the play-in tournament next season and DC fans are excited to see the pairing of Kuzma and Poole, both former champions.

