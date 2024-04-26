Metro Boomin laments LeBron James and Co's Game 3 meltdown after putting in an all-nighter: "Can't believe I stayed up for this s**t smh"

Record producer Metro Boomin made sure to catch Game 3 of the opening-round NBA playoff series of LeBron James and the LA Lakers against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday despite being overseas. He came away disappointed as 'The King' and Co. melted down again and dropped to 0-3 in the series.

The Lakers started well in Game 3 as they tried to narrow their series deficit. They took a 33-23 first-quarter advantage, courtesy of James and Anthony Davis.

In the middle quarters, however, they sputtered, outscored, 60-42, to stare at an 83-75 deficit heading into the fourth quarter.

LeBron James tried to rally his team back in the final canto but could not get the leverage they were angling for. They went down by as much as 15 points, 104-89, with 3:02 to go before slumping to the 112-105 defeat.

Metro Boomin, who was in Dubai for leisure and work, was witness to what happened to the Lakers and could not contain his disappointment.

He took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"can't believe I stayed up for this sh**t smhhhh."

In a separate post, he also commiserated with LeBron James, whom he felt gave his all but just could not get the break.

James finished wth 26 points, nine assists, six rebounds in 42 minutes in the losing cause. Davis top-scored for the Lakers with 33 points, to go along with 15 rebounds and three assists.

For the Nuggets, it was Aaron Gordon who showed the way, finishing with a double-double of 29 points and 15 rebounds. Serbian superstar Nikola Jokic, meanwhile, had a near triple-double of 24 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists, while Jamal Murray tallied 22 points and nine assists.

LeBron James still sees glimmer of hope despite Lakers going down 0-3 against Nuggets

LeBron James believes they are still not out of contention despite dropping to 0-3 in their first-round NBA playoff series against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday.

Durinf the postgame press conference, 'The King' said they are up for a daunting task, but would continue fighting all the way to the end, taking it a game at a time.

"You take it one game at a time. At this point, you lose and you go home. [We] must come up with a mindset of 'Let's get one.' Force a Game 5 and take it from there. As long as you have life and you always have to believe. You play until the wheels fall off and that's what it's all about for me." [6:08 onwards]

In the playoffs against the Nuggets this season, James has been going for 26.3 points, 9.7 assists and 6.7 rebounds.

