Mets fan Donovan Mitchell takes shot at $5,850,000 Yankees star in torpedo bat debate

Donovan Mitchell is one of the millions of baseball fans who welcomed the MLB season back. However, the Cleveland Cavaliers star took a humorous shot at New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. as he and the rest of the team dealt with fans calling them out for using altered bats.

The Yankees sparked controversy over the weekend by scoring 32 runs in two games against the Milwaukee Brewers using "torpedo bats". These bats, deemed legal by the MLB, have more wood condensed into the barrel.

Mitchell, who is a fan of the New York Mets, called out Jazz Chisholm Jr. on X Tuesday, jokingly calling out him and the rival Yankees squad for cheating, going as far as to say the team should be suspended for the season. Chisholm and other MLB players have taken to social media to try to explain the legality of the new bats that are taking the league by storm.

Chisholm Jr. signed a one-year, $5,850,000 contract with the Yankees this offseason after being traded from the Miami Marlins at the trade deadline. He, along with Aaron Judge and Austin Wells, has been at the center of the league's conflict over the "torpedo bats." However, the Yankees are not the only team using these bats.

The Yankees aren't the only team being targeted by Donovan Mitchell and other fans

While the New York Yankees are the team that has benefited the most from using the new "torpedo bats" in the early part of the season, other squads have also taken advantage. Adley Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles and even New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor have also been using the new bats this season.

While Donovan Mitchell might have taken a humorous approach to the situation, some fans are outraged by the new phenomenon in MLB, arguing that the new bats are ruining the integrity of the game. While the Cavaliers guard's comments are in jest, certain fans have called for players and teams using the bats to face suspension and punishment by the league.

In an era where pitchers are throwing harder than ever and offense is at a premium, "torpedo bats" are the latest step in efficiency. While Mitchell and Jazz Chisholm Jr. go back and forth over their use by the pros, it seems the new bats are here to stay

