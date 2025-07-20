  • home icon
  "Mfs like you dat run wit fake news": Ja Morant minces no words after Tylil's dream of working out with Grizzlies star ends in disappointment

"Mfs like you dat run wit fake news": Ja Morant minces no words after Tylil's dream of working out with Grizzlies star ends in disappointment

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jul 20, 2025 02:02 GMT
&quot;Mfs like you dat run wit fake news&quot;: Ja Morant minces no words after Tylil
"Mfs like you dat run wit fake news": Ja Morant minces no words after Tylil's dream of working out with Grizzlies star ends in disappointment.

Twitch sensation Tylil could not fulfill his dream of working out with Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant. An X (formerly Twitter) user reported that Morant failed to show up for a scheduled workout on Saturday. Tee Morant, the point guard’s father, and Mo Wells, his personal trainer, appeared, but the player the streamer wanted to link up with was not in the gym.

The two-time All-Star did not hold back in his response to the post:

“it be mfs like you dat run wit fake news . if i was supposed to be there, i would’ve!!”

Tylil told Tee and Mo that he was informed by somebody from Ja Morant’s camp that the NBA star would show up. He thought that miscommunication might have been the reason the workout did not go as planned. Tylil apologized to his fans who watched the live streaming.

Without Morant, the streamer did drills under the supervision of Tee Morant and Mo Wells. The Twitch star, who has over 1 million followers, practiced his spin moves on top of the key before capping them off with pull-up jumpers. The elder Morant told a huffing and puffing Tylil that they would practice free throws for their next set.

Tylil gets the Ja Morant 3 shoes

Tylil could not work out with Ja Morant, but he still did drills with help from Tee Morant and Mo Wells. The NBA superstar wasn’t there, but he got tips from Tee, who trained Ja before the point guard became a superstar. Although it wasn’t what the streamer badly wanted, the consolation prize wasn’t too bad. The fans in his chat were even appreciative of the opportunity to learn from Morant and Wells.

The Twitch streamer also did not go home empty-handed. G12 gave him the latest from his signature shoe line from Nike, the Ja Morant 3. Tylil could not thank the Memphis Grizzlies point guard enough for the gift. The streamer left the meeting wearing his new kicks.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Edited by Michael Macasero
