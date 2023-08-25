For basketball fans, Donald Trump and Lu Dort might now become an inseparable duo. The former president, who was booked at the Fulton County Jail, is facing four criminal cases in Georgia.

Following his booking, he was reportedly listed as 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds. For comparison, Dort is 6-foot-4 and just five pounds heavier.

The almost unbelievable similarity in the stats prompted Mia Khalifa to post on Twitter:

“Wow the “muscle weighs more than fat” camp must be having a field day w this”

Some have said that muscle weighs more than fat because it is denser. It is a claim that many have debunked as flat-out wrong.

Regardless of the truth behind the muscle-fat debate, it’s almost unbelievable that Donald Trump and Lu Dort almost have the same weight. Trump is 77 years old. For him to maintain those kinds of numbers would be impressive.

It’s flattering for the former president to share almost the same vital stats as that of a player who’s in the prime of his life. Dort is 24 years old and is one of the NBA’s toughest and most relentless defenders.

Some fans have commented that Donald Trump’s listed numbers couldn’t be right. A fan posted a photo of 6-foot-3 NBA legend Jerry West standing next to Trump. “The Logo,” is at least two inches taller than the former president.

Still, the comparison has created quite a small buzz that even Mia Khalifa, a former adult film star, had to comment.

Lu Dort is part of Team Canada that’s competing in the 2023 FIBA World Cup

While Donald Trump was arrested, Lu Dort and Team Canada have been preparing for their game tonight against heavyweights France. Dort is part of a star-studded team that’s looking to grab a podium finish for the first time in his country’s history.

Dort, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dillon Brooks, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dwight Powell, RJ Barrett and Kelly Olynyk are looking to upset France.

The Canadians and the French are joined in Group H by Lebanon and Latvia. The top two teams will move to the second round. A win by the Canadians tonight in Indonesia will be massive. It will put pressure on the French to run the table and avoid elimination.

Lu Dort’s defense, hustle and energy, all packed in his 6-foot-4, 220-pound frame will be crucial to Canada’s success.

