“Miami doesn’t have all the assets” - Chris Haynes gives important insight on the Portland Trail Blazers’ expectations for Damian Lillard trade

After 11 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard informed the team that he wants to be traded to the Miami Heat. “Dame” wanted the team to retool the roster with veteran help to contend for a championship, a task GM Joe Cronin didn’t do.

Lillard expressed his desire to play for no other team but the reigning Eastern Conference champs. Cronin, however, isn’t just going to accommodate the seven-time All-Star without the right return.

NBA insider Chris Haynes on the #thisleague UNCUT podcast, had this to say about why the Heat and the Blazers haven’t completed a trade yet:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The Miami Heat are a bit frustrated with how things are moving up along slowly. … Miami would want to know what does Portland want and Miami is not getting that answer. They feel like things could be moving a little bit quicker if Portland will say exactly what it is that they want.

“Miami doesn’t have all the assets that Portland would want in a return for a Damian Lillard trade. They wanna know what they have to get out there. ... So far, that communication is not there.”

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine



Damian Lillard



James Harden



Pascal Siakam



FULL EPISODE HERE: New podcast! NBA Summer Trade Watch alongside @ChrisBHaynes on #thisleague UNCUT — focused on three All-Stars — is out NOW. We discuss the where-we-are latest on:Damian LillardJames HardenPascal SiakamFULL EPISODE HERE: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi…

The Miami Heat are reportedly willing to offer two first-round picks, three first-round pick swaps, Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic and Kyle Lowry. Based on various reports, the Blazers aren’t even seriously looking at this offer.

Portland does not need Herro, who is the center of the package. This means that Miami will have to rope in a third team to get the deal done. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that the Heat are confident of landing at least a first-round pick for Herro.

If and when that does happen, Miami can improve its offer to four first-round picks and three first-round picks along with the aforementioned players. The problem is, based on Chris Haynes’ report, the Portland Trail Blazers have been mum on what they want in return for Damian Lillard.

Damian Lillard’s desire to be traded only to the Miami Heat is complicating the Portland Trail Blazers’ situation

Damian Lillard, via his agent, has made it unquestionably clear that he only wants to play for the Miami Heat. If another team tries to trade for “Dame,” it could end up with a disgruntled superstar with a potentially crippling contract.

Portland Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin is reportedly looking at what the Brooklyn Nets fetched for trading Kevin Durant. Sean Marks got Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and a pick swap.

Damian Lillard is no Durant, but the Blazers are expecting somewhere in that range in exchange for the 2012-23 Rookie of the Year winner.

Other potentially interested teams are held back by Lillard’s ultimatum of just playing for the Heat. Cronin has already made it clear that they’re going to play the long game regarding the point guard’s trade request.

Evan Sidery @esidery



Lillard would seemingly not cooperate if he doesn’t end up in Miami.



This could get ugly between Lillard and Portland as this… pic.twitter.com/3mFBwsaZIM Damian Lillard’s agent is calling potentially interested teams telling them he only wants to play for the Heat, per @wojespn ( espn.com/nba/insider/in… ).Lillard would seemingly not cooperate if he doesn’t end up in Miami.This could get ugly between Lillard and Portland as this… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

League executives are probably on vacation now but things will heat up once training camp draws near. Where Damian Lillard plays next season will be one of the biggest things to watch out for.

Also read: Matt Barnes believes it's payback time for Blazers on Damian Lillard situation: "Loyalty doesn't lie in professional sports"

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!