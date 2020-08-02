The Miami Heat blew out the Denver Nuggets in their first match in the NBA season restart. After the game went to halftime with the Miami Heat trailing the Denver Nuggets by a point (56-57), a lights-out second half from Jimmy Butlers team pulled them away to the blowout margin.

Twitter reacts to Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat

Heading into this game, both the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets sat pretty in their respective Conferences. Currently seeded 4th in the Conference and with a 41-24 record before the restart, the Miami Heat overshot many people's expectations. The Denver Nuggets, on the other hand, keep in line with their upward trend on 3rd seed and a 43-22 record.

The Denver Nuggets, who're missing 3 of their starters with injury concerns, were pretty short on perimeter shooting. PJ Dozier, who took over point guard duties in the reserve role, racked up 5 fouls in his first 12 minutes of play. Overall, the Nuggets were poor from downtown, making only 8 3-pointers on 35 attempts.

ALSO READ: Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - 1st August 2020

Miami Heat v Denver Nuggets

Twitter was lit up right from the start of the Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets fixture. Before the restart of the NBA, Jimmy Butler vowed to take the court donning a jersey with no name. He fulfilled this vow today - till the time of tip-off, when officials asked him to change his jersey, he had his no-name jersey on as he took the court for the Miami Heat.

NBA spokesman on Jimmy Butler: “Displaying no name or message on the back of a player’s jersey was not an option among the social justice messages agreed upon by the Players Association and the NBA as modifications to the rules regarding uniforms.” (1/2) — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 1, 2020

Advertisement

Jimmy Butler wanted a nameless jersey to demonstrate that he is 'no different than anybody else of color'. https://t.co/kyOCGvF7DT pic.twitter.com/hC3KeIkSeT — theScore (@theScore) August 1, 2020

Meyers Leonard did not kneel for the national anthem with the rest of the personnel and teams. He kept standing, despite being clad in the 'Black Lives Matter' t-shirt.

Heat forward Meyers Leonard stood during the national anthem but wore a Black Lives Matters t-shirt. pic.twitter.com/JmEhHJ5Zij — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) August 1, 2020

Miami Heat player Meyers Leonard stands alone during the national anthem with his hand over his heart as the rest of the team kneels.



How many more NBA players will have the courage to stand during the national anthem? pic.twitter.com/bUDOOFbya8 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 1, 2020

He faced some flak for his actions too. Some people on the Internet are incapable of keeping their opinions to themselves.

I say that to say this



The only people going out of their way to stand, etc. Are the spoiled ass kids that have never had to face diversity or understand someone else's struggle



It's always the kid that has the most to say and never really done shit.



Fuck Meyers Leonard. https://t.co/z7dLprMyH5 — IAmNotYou (@NotYouRaps) August 1, 2020

Meyers Leonard stood during the National Anthem while 24 of his Black "brothers" knelt to protest police brutality and racial injustice. He's weak. — Chris Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) August 1, 2020

Kelly Olynyk shot lights out for the Miami Heat. For much of the quarter, he'd outscored the Denver Nuggets all by himself. Olynyk, who played 23 minutes and 40 seconds, got all 20 of his points in the 4th, with 4 3-pointers made on 6 attempts and some emphatic dunks.

Bubble Kelly Olynyk is a different beast. — Omar Hersi (On a like, retweet, and follow limit). (@HerciMerci) August 1, 2020

Kelly Olynyk had 20 points IN THE FOURTH QUARTER 😳



This three-pointer was his third in a row and the dagger for the Heat. pic.twitter.com/oPpo9v2acH — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 1, 2020

Heat players to score 20+ in a 4th Quarter:



Dwyane Wade (5 times)

Kelly Olynyk



That's the list. — Couper Moorhead (@CoupNBA) August 1, 2020

This game marked the first NBA appearance for Denver Nuggets youngster Bol Bol. He had some eventful moments on the court, making a pinpoint pass to trigger a fast break and getting a putback by displaying his hustle on the offensive glass. He'll show more from his locker for the Denver Nuggets in the remaining games.

Bol Bol just too tall for the Heat defenders 😅 pic.twitter.com/GKIjWm3tJr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 1, 2020

The Miami Heat have great chemistry off the court, and it shows as Jimmy Butler crashes Bam Adebayo's post-game presser to blurt out some obscenities.

Jimmy Butler yells "Fuck You Bam" during Bam's postgame interview 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XSfpKQt0eC — gifdsports (@gifdsports) August 1, 2020

ALSO READ: NBA Playoffs 2020: Ranking 5 dark horses for the postseason