The Miami Heat blew out the Denver Nuggets in their first match in the NBA season restart. After the game went to halftime with the Miami Heat trailing the Denver Nuggets by a point (56-57), a lights-out second half from Jimmy Butlers team pulled them away to the blowout margin.
Twitter reacts to Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat
Heading into this game, both the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets sat pretty in their respective Conferences. Currently seeded 4th in the Conference and with a 41-24 record before the restart, the Miami Heat overshot many people's expectations. The Denver Nuggets, on the other hand, keep in line with their upward trend on 3rd seed and a 43-22 record.
The Denver Nuggets, who're missing 3 of their starters with injury concerns, were pretty short on perimeter shooting. PJ Dozier, who took over point guard duties in the reserve role, racked up 5 fouls in his first 12 minutes of play. Overall, the Nuggets were poor from downtown, making only 8 3-pointers on 35 attempts.
Twitter was lit up right from the start of the Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets fixture. Before the restart of the NBA, Jimmy Butler vowed to take the court donning a jersey with no name. He fulfilled this vow today - till the time of tip-off, when officials asked him to change his jersey, he had his no-name jersey on as he took the court for the Miami Heat.
Meyers Leonard did not kneel for the national anthem with the rest of the personnel and teams. He kept standing, despite being clad in the 'Black Lives Matter' t-shirt.
He faced some flak for his actions too. Some people on the Internet are incapable of keeping their opinions to themselves.
Kelly Olynyk shot lights out for the Miami Heat. For much of the quarter, he'd outscored the Denver Nuggets all by himself. Olynyk, who played 23 minutes and 40 seconds, got all 20 of his points in the 4th, with 4 3-pointers made on 6 attempts and some emphatic dunks.
This game marked the first NBA appearance for Denver Nuggets youngster Bol Bol. He had some eventful moments on the court, making a pinpoint pass to trigger a fast break and getting a putback by displaying his hustle on the offensive glass. He'll show more from his locker for the Denver Nuggets in the remaining games.
The Miami Heat have great chemistry off the court, and it shows as Jimmy Butler crashes Bam Adebayo's post-game presser to blurt out some obscenities.
Published 02 Aug 2020, 01:44 IST