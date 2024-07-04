Miami Heat 2024 NBA summer league roster, dates and complete schedule

As this year's NBA summer leagues inch closer, the Miami Heat released their 14-man roster for the events on Wednesday.

This year's No. 15 pick, stretch big man Kel'el Ware, headlines Miami's roster, alongside its No. 44 pick, guard Pelle Larsson.

The franchise's summer league roster also features two players from its 2023-24 regular-season roster, guard Alondes Williams and forward Cole Swider. Meanwhile, Heat player development coach Dan Bisaccio will coach the squad.

Miami will first participate in San Francisco's California Classic Summer League, along with the Golden State Warriors, LA Lakers and Sacramento Kings. The tournament runs from Saturday (July 6) to July 10, with the Heat scheduled to compete in three games.

Afterward, they will join Las Vegas' NBA 2K25 Summer League, featuring all 30 NBA teams. That tournament spans from July 12 to 22, with each squad playing at least five contests. Only the two teams that advance to the July 22 championship game will play an additional contest.

Miami's full summer league roster is as follows:

Gabe Brown - F

JC Butler - F

Josh Christopher - G

Caleb Daniels - G

Keshad Johnson - F

Pelle Larsson - G

Zyon Pullin - G

Neal Sako - C

Isaiah Stevens - G

Cole Swider - F

Kel’el Ware - C

Bryson Warren - G

Warren Washington - C

Alondes Williams - G

Miami Heat 2024 NBA summer league schedule

The Miami Heat's summer league schedule tips off Saturday, with them playing back-to-back California Classic games over the weekend. All their contests will air on either ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN+/3, or NBA TV.

Miami's full California Classic Summer League schedule is as follows:

Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors (July 6 | 6:30 p.m. ET | ESPN)

Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings (July 7 | 4:30 p.m. ET | NBA TV)

Miami Heat vs. LA Lakers (July 10 | 7:00 p.m. ET | ESPN2)

Afterward, the Heat will head to Las Vegas, with their first NBA 2K25 Summer League contest set for July 13. Miami's complete schedule for the tournament is as follows:

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics (July 13 | 6:30 p.m. ET | NBA TV)

Miami Heat vs. OKC Thunder (July 15 | 6:00 p.m. ET | ESPNU)

Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks (July 17 | 3:00 p.m. ET | ESPN2)

Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors (July 19 | 9:00 p.m. ET | ESPN+/3)

The Heat's fifth game will take place either July 20 or 21, with their opponent yet to be decided.

