Miami Heat depth chart after acquiring Andrew Wiggins and two other players in blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade

Jimmy Butler has officially been traded from the Miami Heat to the Golden State Warriors. For the Heat, they found their depth chart completely changed after the trade.

The Heat will get a return of Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson, Lindy Waters III, and a protected first-round pick from the Warriors from the trade. The Warriors acquire Jimmy Butler from the Heat in return.

The Detroit Pistons and Utah Jazz were also part of the deal. The Pistons acquired Lindy Waters III, Josh Richardson, and a second-round pick, while the Jazz acquired Dennis Schroder.

The Miami Heat find themselves gaining a former All-Star in Andrew Wiggins from the Warriors. Wiggins will be playing alongside first-time All-Star Tyler Herro, and former All-Star and Olympic gold medalist Bam Adebayo. The Miami Heat's new depth chart is as follows:

Point Guard: Tyler Herro, Terry Rozier, Alec Burks, Josh Christopher

Shooting Guard: Duncan Robinson, Jaime Jaquez Jr, Pelle Larsson

Small Forward: Andrew Wiggins, Haywood Highsmith

Power Forward: Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jovic, PJ Tucker

Center: Kel'el Ware, Kevin Love

The Miami Heat are expected to start a new unit of Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Andrew Wiggins, Bam Adebayo, and Kel'el Ware when their new additions arrive in town. The Heat once again have a line-up consisting of three All-Stars from this decade and it will be up to Erik Spoelstra to determine how he wants to utilize his stars.

Miami Heat working on a resolution with Kyle Anderson, whom they acquired in Jimmy Butler trade with Warriors

The Miami Heat traded Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors and acquired Kyle Anderson in the process. The Heat originally had plans to send Anderson to the Toronto Raptors that trade has fallen through and the Heat now are looking for a resolution with Anderson:

Anderson could be traded to a contender or could also stay with the Heat. If neither of those is desirable, Anderson could find himself being bought out to give him the ability to choose his own team.

After this major move, the new-look Jimmy Butler-less Heat will now look to extend their streak of making the playoffs to six straight seasons. They are currently 24-24, the 7th seed in the East.

