Miami Heat depth chart: Tyler Herro's injury pushes Erik Spoelstra to dig deep into the team's roster

The Miami Heat (4-4) suffered a hit to their roster after Tyler Herro went down with a Grade 2 ankle sprain against the Memphis Grizzlies. Now, they're looking for other players in the team who could share the offensive responsibility that Herro provides.

Miami is deep into their roster early this season to address the absence of Herro. The 2021-22 Sixth Man of the Year is the team's leading scorer, averaging 22.9 points this season, to go along with five rebounds and 4.6 assists. Given his huge influence on the team's offense, it's clear that the Heat will look for other options.

The Miami Heat are bringing in Jamal Cain, Cole Swider, and Nikola Jovic as they take on the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

Jovic has only played two games this season and has averaged 6.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and two assists. Cain also played two games this season but was out due to illness. Swider is on a two-way deal with the Heat and has been called up from the Sioux Falls Skyforce, Miami's G-League affiliate team.

With the players in the team, Duncan Robinson could be the guy who will take up most of Herro's minutes on the court. He's a capable shooter and has shown a slight improvement in his playmaking. Miami's rookie, Jaime Jaquez Jr., will also likely get more playing time while their leading scorer is injured.

Additionally, the team could give Josh Richardson more minutes while Herro remains unavailable for the team.

Erik Spoelstra wants Kyle Lowry to be aggressive for the Miami Heat

The injury to Tyler Herro has given the Miami Heat a tough task to look for options early this season. Head coach Erik Spoelstra has spoken about how he wants the veteran guard Kyle Lowry to be aggressive on the offensive end.

"With Tyler out,” Spoelstra said, “we don’t know how long that’ll be, but Kyle’s going to have to be really aggressive and give us some other options to be able to play some pick-and-rolls, and for him to create and get into the paint and do what he does."

Lowry had a huge game against the Grizzlies. The six-time All-Star had 17 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists to help the team get the win.

Spoelstra is expecting plenty of contributions from their starting point guard, who's playing his third season with the team. Lowry is only averaging 6.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 5.3 rebounds through eight games this season.

