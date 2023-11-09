How long is Tyler Herro ruled out? Miami Heat provide concerning ankle injury update

The Miami Heat will have to play the next two weeks without the services of Tyler Herro, as he's been ruled out with an ankle sprain. According to the team, the scoring guard will be re-evaluated in two weeks to assess whether he's good to play.

The Heat posted on X that Herro has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 ankle sprain. The team stated that a walking boot is required for the star shooting guard. The injury took place during Miami's 108-102 win against the Memphis Grizzlies late in the first quarter after Herro landed on Jaren Jackson Jr.'s left foot.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After their win, Herro was asked how the injury went down in the locker room.

"Hanging in there," Herro said. "It's unfortunate, spur of the moment. A floater, a shot that I shoot multiple times a game, just unfortunate to land on his (Jackson) foot, and I don't feel the best, but I'll be straight.

The Heat guard was asked about how long he'll be out. Herro mentioned that he thinks it'll be a couple of weeks until he's back on the court.

"Obviously, a couple of weeks," Herro said. "But [I'm] just gonna get my treatment, stick to my routine and I'll be back soon.

"It was something I felt right when it happened, I felt it. I kinda knew mentally, like I heard some crunches and cracks in my ankle, and I'm like, 'Yeah, that'll be it.' So, I actually told the bench like, 'I'm done.'"

Expand Tweet

It's unfortunate for the Heat that the 6-foot-5 shooting guard has suffered an injury, as Miami will need someone to step up to take over his responsibilities on the court.

Also read: Tyler Herro Injury: What happened to Miami Heat star vs Memphis Grizzlies?

Jimmy Butler praised Tyler Herro for his improvement this season

Before the sprained ankle that Tyler Herro suffered, the shooting guard was praised by his teammate. Jimmy Butler recognizes players who work hard to improve their game, and Herro is the latest to receive his flowers.

Many expect the 2022 Sixth Man of the Year to take over and be an All-Star this season. That could come to fruition, as Herro has been the team's leading scorer since the start of the season.

During the 2022-23 NBA campaign, Tyler Herro averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists. However, this season, he's done an exceptional job in showing areas where he improved. He's averaging 22.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists in the season's first eight games.

Butler recognized his efforts and reflected on his teammate's improvement on the court.

“I think he can do everything, and he does everything well. Talk about scoring, obviously passing the ball, rebounding the basketball,” Butler said. “He's been doing it for a while now, and it's showcasing so many different talents every single game for him, and he's going to keep doing that; that’s just who he is.”

Now that Tyler Herro's out, the Heat will have to look for other options to score, which isn't anything new to them.

Also read: “We scare because we care” - Tyler Herro’s baby mama Katya Élise Henry shows off cozy Halloween drip with their kids