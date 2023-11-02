“We scare because we care” - Tyler Herro’s baby mama Katya Élise Henry shows off cozy Halloween drip with their kids

While Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat is busy battling the Brooklyn Nets at the Kaseya Center in Florida, his girlfriend, Katya Elise Henry has been enjoying Halloween with their kids. The fitness model shares a light moment with her family as they go around for a trick-or-treat.

Katya posts on her social media page a Halloween picture along with her children, Zya Elise and Harlem Herro, with their costumes.

"We scare because we care 🫶🏽 Happy Halloween!" captioned Katya on her Instagram post.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Unfortunately, the Miami Heat suffered their fourth straight consecutive loss against the Brooklyn Nets pushing their regular season record to 1-4. The last time they won a game was on opening day against the young Detroit Pistons by just one point.

In the loss, Tyler Herro led the team in scoring with 30 points along with five assists, three rebounds and six three-point baskets. Bam Adebayo had a good game providing the team with a double-double of 21 points and 14 rebounds while Jimmy Butler tallied 20 points, seven boards and three dimes.

The Miami Heat will have two more home games against the Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers from November 3 to 6 before going on a four-game road trip.

Who is Katya Else Henry? Tyler Herro's girlfriend

Katya Elise Henry was born on June 14, 1994, in Minneapolis, Minnesota and she is a renowned fitness model and social media influencer. Her fame came from her social media accounts and website, Workouts with Katya, where she provides fitness tips and workout routines.

As of this writing, Katya's social media following is at 7.8 million and she also maintains a significant presence on Facebook and X. She maintains a strict vegan diet and preaches a healthy lifestyle, incorporating vegetables and protein supplements in her meals.

Tyler Herro is not her first high-profile relationship as she had dated singer Austin Mahone and Kyle Kuzma in the past.

Herro and Henry began their relationship in 2020 and they have been together since. On September 14, 2021, they had their firstborn baby, Zya Elise Herro. Harlem Herro joined the family on New Year's Day, January 21, 2023.

Through her vast influence and popularity in the fitness community, her estimated net worth is $1.2 million. She uses her platforms to influence her followers and help them in their fitness journey.