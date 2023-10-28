Tyler Herro's girlfriend Katya Elise Henry perfectly pairs adorable outfit with $2,600 Chanel bag and $595 Hermes sandals

Tyler Herro's girlfriend Katya Elise Henry has impeccable taste in fashion. The girlfriend of the Miami Heat player recently put a picture on her IG story and it was pitch-perfect. In the picture, Henry donned a baby pink sweatshirt and a matching skirt.

However, what stood out in the picture were her Chanel bag and Hermes sandals. Henry matched her outfit with a pink color Chanel bag worth $2,600 and white colored Hermes sandals worth $595. She captioned it "cute little lululemon fit."

Tyler Herro's girlfriend Katya Elise Henry

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Katya Henry gained attention in 2020 when Herro started dating the Instagram model in 2020. They have been together ever since and share two children.

Herro and Henry share a daughter Zya Elise Herro, who was born in September 2021. In January 2023, the fitness model and the Miami Heat player welcomed their son Harlem.

Henry has also addressed the questions regarding her marriage to Herro. In a Q&A on Instagram, she said that marriage is not something she is considering at the moment. She said that after the birth of her second child, she learned the importance of teamwork.

Tyler Herro sets a new goal for the 2023-24 season

Tyler Herro is a key player on the Miami Heat roster and was the subject of trade rumors during Damian Lillard's trade talks. However, Lillard ended up being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks with Giannis Antetokunmpo.

Before the 2023-24 season started, the Heat guard said that his goal this season is to become "untouchable" when it comes to trade talks.

"Honestly, my goal this year is to get my name untouchable. That's my goal. At the end of this season, they won't want to trade me. That's my goal," Herro said to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.

Herro also stated that, despite the speculation surrounding his trade this summer, the Heat organization informed him that he would not be traded.

The Heat selected Herro as No. 13 overall in the 2019 Draft. He essentially came off the bench in hai first three seasons. In the 2021-22 season, he was named Sixth Man of The Year. During that season, Herro averaged 20.7 points per game along with 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists.