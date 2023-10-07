“Pumping & breastfeeding is a full time job”: Tyler Herro’s girlfriend Katya Henry shares exhaustion of motherhood with fans

Tyler Herro and his girlfriend Katya Henry welcomed their second baby, son Harlem, in January 2023. Henry posted a story on her Instagram handle revealing the struggle of motherhood in a family of four.

Katya shared the pictures of glasses of milk that she has to fill on a daily basis to feed her 9-month-old baby. The pictures make it obvious how much of a struggle motherhood is. She posted the picture of two glasses with milk pumped into them, one filled to the brim, and the other half full.

Posting the picture on her IG story, she captioned it.

“Pumping and breastfeeding is a full time job, if you know, you know. 9 months strong, trying to make the transition though lol mama tried.”

Check the story here.

In September 2021, she and Herro had a daughter Zya Elise Herro. She has successfully struck a balance between motherhood and her profession, which is always tough.

The news of Tyler Herro dating Katya Henry came to media attention in 2020, when the 2022 Sixth Man of the Year posted a picture of them during quarantine. In June last year, the NBA player paid tribute to his girlfriend on her 28th birthday, just four days before they announced the birth of their second child.

Tyler Herro’s girlfriend Katya Henry says being the girlfriend of an NBA player is not easy

Katya Henry is an Instagram model and regularly holds Q&A with her followers. Recently, a fan asked Katya what advice she would have for someone who has recently started dating an NBA player. The mother of two was very straightforward with it and asked the concerned person to be ready since it wasn’t for the weak.

She wrote:

“Aww man, buckle up lol, this life is not for the weak.”

On the questions regarding marriage to the Miami Heat player, Henry said that it wasn’t something she was hard-pressed on in her life now.