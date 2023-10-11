"We back" - Tyler Herro's belle Katya Elise Henry over the moon as Heat guard stars in preseason win over Hornets

On Tuesday night, Tyler Herro returned for the Miami Heat in their preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets. His girlfriend Katya Elise Henry took to social media to share her excitement to see Herro play basketball again.

"We back," the caption in the photo reads.

The young sharpshooter can be seen below celebrating after scoring vs. Charlotte.

Tyler Herro Heat vs. Hornets

Herro spent 24 minutes on the floor and led Miami in scoring with 22 points, on 9/22 shooting and 2/7 from beyond the arc. He also had five rebounds and three assists in his first game since breaking his hand in Game 1 of the opening round of the playoffs vs. the Milwaukee Bucks.

Even though the Heat reached the NBA Finals, Herro wasn't ready to play in the series, which the team lost in five games.

"I'm just happy to be on the court. I haven’t played since April. I broke my hand and haven’t played since then, so I’m ready to play," Tyler Herro told reporters on Monday via Yahoo Sports.

"I mean, I don’t know what's changed. I got hurt, and we went on a run. So, I don’t know if that changed people’s perspectives on how I play or my values. Nothing’s changed. I haven’t gotten any worse. I’ve only gotten better, older, more experienced."

Herro got involved in numerous trade rumors during the summer as Miami pursued a trade for Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard, as they didn't know if he would return to the Heat for the 2023-24 season. However, the Blazers were not interested in him, and the young sharpshooter will continue to stay in Miami.

"I didn’t want to go to Portland, so I’m glad Portland didn’t want me. I don’t want to be in Portland. So, it’s not personal with Portland at all," Herro told NBA insider Ira Winderman on Mondayivia Yahoo Sports.

Are Tyler Herro and Katya Elise Henry married? Exploring the duo's relationship

Herro and Henry started dating in 2020 and have two children. Henry is an Instagram model and brand ambassador. Although the two are unmarried, their relationship has experienced several ups and downs over the past three years.

Henry had allegedly accused Herro of cheating on her while she was pregnant, but the couple remains together. Also, based on her Instagram story, Henry is still in love with her boyfriend.

For his part, Herro aims at helping the Heat claim the championship next season and hopes he will stay healthy after his hand injury in the playoffs.

The young sharpshooter and Sixth Man of the Year in 2022 kicks off his four-year deal with the franchise, worth $120 million. Herro and the Heat will host the Detroit Pistons in their season opener on Wednesday, October 25.