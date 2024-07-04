Miami Heat expected to get final update from DeMar DeRozan's camp in 24 hours: Reports

The Miami Heat was one of the teams linked to DeMar DeRozan and are expected to get a final update in 24 hours. The Eastern Conference team was one of the contenders for the Chicago Bulls forward's services after he was heavily linked to the LA Lakers. While it has been all quiet between DeRozan's camp and LA, the Heat who joined the sweepstakes were earlier regarded as slight favorites to acquire him.

Per Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, the Heat would get a final call from DeRozan about his decision as to whether he would remain in the East.

The 34-year-old averaged 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game in 79 contests for the Bulls this past season. He comes off a three-year, $81.9 million deal, and could be one of the big names on the move this summer. The Heat have made some moves this offseason, but the addition of DeRozan will see them have a new 'Big 3' alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Jackson first reported that there is "mutual interest" between Miami and DeMar DeRozan. To make a splash for DeRozan, the team will likely have to shed some of its current salaries or accept the penalty charges that come with going past the second apron. Per Bleacher Report, the Heat has $3.81 million in open space below the second apron.

DeMar DeRozan does little to move the needle for the Miami Heat and the LA Lakers

While there is no doubt that DeMar DeRozan is a certified bucket, his addition to the Miami Heat outfit does little to move the needle. His style of playing is similar to that of Butler — only that the latter shoots 3s at a better clip. This also means spacing issues that could be a potential problem.

As for the Lakers, they face the same issues with DeRozan in the mix. While he is a shooting upgrade and a third veteran presence in the locker room, the misfit is obvious. Earlier, Lakers beat writer for The Athletic, Jovan Buha highlighted why the 6x NBA All-Star was not the ideal fit in LA alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers and the Heat are the two teams making a beeline for DeMar DeRozan. Both teams will have to work on their cap space to make room for the forward, and it's worth noting that the Lakers now have James inking a two-year, $104 million deal with the franchise. In 24 hours, the NBA world will know whether DeRozan is a Laker or if he takes his talents to South Beach.

