Miami Heat Injury Report (Apr. 5): Latest on Tyler Herro and Andrew Wiggins' availability vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The Miami Heat will play the second game of a three-game homestand against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. The Heat is in fine form, having won six of their last seven games. They are coming off a 110-108 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies and will look to get back on track against the Bucks.
This will be the fourth Heat-Bucks game of the 2024-25 season. So far, the Bucks lead the head-to-head with three wins and will look to sweep Miami tonight. The Heat is currently 10th in the Eastern Conference and is fighting to book a spot in the play-in tournament.
The 11th-seeded Toronto Raptors trail them by seven and a half games. With five games left, this is the most crucial stretch of Miami’s season. With such important games ahead, fans may wonder about the availability of their star duo, Tyler Herro and Andrew Wiggins.
Herro is listed as questionable as he continues to deal with a right thigh contusion. Meanwhile, Andrew Wiggins is out due to hamstring tendinopathy. Haywood Highsmith is also questionable due to achilles soreness. Lastly, Nikola Jovic (hand), Kevin Love (personal), and Dru Smith (achilles) are all out against the Bucks.
The Bucks also have a few injuries to deal with: Damian Lillard (calf), Bobby Portis (suspension) and Jericho Sims (thumb) are all out against the Heat.
Tyler Herro is expected to lead the Heat as Andrew Wiggins remains out against the Bucks
Andrew Wiggins has been having a tough time with the Miami Heat and has only managed to make 15 appearances since he was traded there in February. He is recording 19.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists for the team when he does play.
With Wiggins out tonight, Tyler Herro will have to carry a heavier load on offense. He is listed as questionable but could play considering the importance of Saturday's game. Herro has been their best player, recording 23.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game.
Where to watch the Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks?
The Heat-Bucks game will take place at the Kaseya Center on Saturday. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT). Fans can catch the live broadcast on FDSSUN and FDSWI. Alternatively, it can be streamed live via NBA League Pass or FuboTV.
It'll be interesting to see what the Miami Heat has in store for us tonight.
