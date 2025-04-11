Miami Heat Injury Report (April 11): Latest on Tyler Herro and Andrew Wiggins' availability

The Miami Heat will end their last road trip of the 2024-25 season against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Coming into this game, the Heat holds the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference. They trail the Chicago Bulls by one game. However, with just two games left, the Heat need to be perfect if they hope to finish in ninth.

They will face the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday and the Washington Wizards on Sunday to close the 2024-25 regular season. With two crucial games ahead of them, fans might wonder about the availability of Tyler Herro and Andrew Wiggins.

According to the Heat’s injury report, Tyler Herro is probable for Friday’s game against the Pelicans. Meanwhile, Andrew Wiggins is listed as available as he has recovered from hamstring tendinopathy which saw him miss five games in April.

Apart from these two, Nikola Jovic, Haywood Highsmith, Pelle Larsson and Dru Smith will miss the Heat’s upcoming game against the Pelicans.

New Orleans isn’t doing much better in the injury department. Dejounte Murray, Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy III and Herbert Jones are out and will miss the last games of the season. It’ll be interesting to see how this underequipped New Orleans team plays.

Tyler Herro and Andrew Wiggins will be key against New Orleans

Tyler Herro has been Miami’s best player this season. He has made 76 appearances for the team, recording 23.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. As the Heat look to close the season strong, Herro will surely be a huge part of their upcoming games.

Andrew Wiggins has been stellar for the Miami Heat since his arrival in February. Injuries have held him to just 16 appearances. But, he’s solid when he plays, averaging 19.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Herro and Wiggins will be instrumental to Miami Heat’s offense on Friday.

Where to watch Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans?

The Heat-Pelicans game will take place at Smoothie King Center on Friday. The game will start at 8 p.m. EDT (5 p.m. PT) and will be broadcast on FDSSUN and Gulf Coast Sports. Fans can also stream it live through NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

