Miami Heat Injury Report (Dec. 30): Latest on Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson’s status

Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson are on the injury report for the Miami Heat’s game against the Utah Jazz on Saturday. Lowry is listed as questionable with soreness. He missed Miami’s 114-102 win against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday as well. Fans are advised to stay updated with Lowry’s status as it might change after the morning shootaround.

Robinson is listed as probable with a left ankle sprain. He was listed the same for the Warriors-Heat fixture but ended up playing. So, going by the recent past, Robinson is expected to feature against the Jazz. He came off the bench Thursday and contributed five points in the win.

Miami’s injury concerns don’t end there. Jimmy Butler is questionable as well with a calf injury. He has already missed four straight games with the injury. Josh Richardson (back) and Jaime Jaquez Jr. (illness) are questionable, while Caleb Martin is doubtful with an ankle injury. Dru Smith is expected to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

What happened to Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson?

In a game against the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 22, Kyle Lowry returned to the locker room with a lower leg injury. The incident occurred in the beginning of the third quarter. Lowry displayed a noticeable limp on his way to the locker room. While Lowry did play against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, he sat out against the Warriors on Thursday.

Duncan Robinson has been dealing with a left ankle sprain for sometime now. This has seen him regularly feature on the Miami Heat's injury report. However, the injury doesn’t seem serious enough to sideline him. The 3-point specialist has missed just two games this season.

Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson's stats vs the Jazz

Kyle Lowry has played 35 games against the Utah Jazz. He averages 14.4 points, 5.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds. Lowry’s status could be a key factor in the game’s outcome as the Miami Heat try to improve on their 19-12 record.

Duncan Robinson has featured in just seven games against the Jazz. In those games, he averaged 11.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Robinson’s scoring average against Utah is on par with his career average of 11.4 points. With the Miami Heat’s ongoing injury issues, he might be asked to do more Saturday.

