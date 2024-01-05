Miami Heat Injury Report (Jan. 5): Latest on Kyle Lowry, Kevin Love's status

Kyle Lowry and Kevin Love are expected to suit up for the Miami Heat when they take on the Phoenix Suns on Friday night. Lowry and Love are not listed in the Heat's injury report ahead of their showdown in Phoenix. However, the Heat have three players out for their game in Phoenix, led by superstar Jimmy Butler, which could become four.

The Associated Press' Tim Reynolds reported that Jimmy Butler is ruled out of the game due to a right foot irritation suffered last week against the Utah Jazz. Butler will miss his third straight game.

Haywood Highsmith is also ruled out for the Heat's upcoming game against the Suns, as he was placed on the concussion protocols last Monday.

Haywood Highsmith is expected to be re-evaluated when the Heat return home for their game next Monday against the Houston Rockets. Dru Smith was already ruled out of the season due to a knee injury.

Caleb Martin, meanwhile, could also miss the Heat's Friday night game against the Suns, as he's listed as "doubtful" due to an ankle sprain.

What happened to Kyle Lowry, Kevin Love?

Kyle Lowry and Kevin Love were solid on Wednesday night when the Miami Heat took down the LA Lakers, 110-96, in a nationally televised game.

Kyle Lowry, Kevin Love's stats vs LA Lakers

Both Kyle Lowry and Kevin Love each tallied 10 points for the Heat against the LA Lakers.

Lowry, who started the game at point guard, also tallied three rebounds, six assists and four steals. Love, meanwhile, had a double-double with 14 rebounds alongside three assists, one block and one steal off the bench.

The Heat, even if without Butler, had a solid balanced offense against the Lakers that saw all the Heat's rotation players finishing in double figures.

Tyler Herro led the Heat with 21 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Jaime Jaquez Jr. continued his stellar showing in his rookie season with 16 points, eight assists, one block and one steal.

Nikola Jovic, who has been starting for the Heat during Jimmy Butler's absence, contributed 15 points, eight rebounds, one assist and one steal. Bam Adebayo had 15 markers with seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. Duncan Robinson made 13 points, while Josh Richardson also got 10.