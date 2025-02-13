Miami Heat Injury Report: Latest on Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson's status for game vs Mavericks (Feb. 13)

The Miami Heat will take on the Dallas Mavericks in an interconference regular-season matchup on Thursday. Both teams will be playing the second night of a back-to-back, with the Heat coming off a game against the OKC Thunder on Wednesday and the Mavericks facing the Golden State Warriors.

Heading into their final game before the All-Star break, the Heat have several players on the injury report. Tyler Herro, who was listed as questionable with an illness before the Thunder game, ultimately played. However, his availability against the Mavericks will depend on how he feels before tip-off on Thursday.

Duncan Robinson is also uncertain for the game as he continues to recover from an illness that kept him out against OKC. Similarly, Terry Rozier, who was sidelined on Wednesday and watched the game from afar, remains questionable due to illness.

Additionally, veteran forward Kevin Love missed Wednesday’s game for personal reasons and his availability for the Mavericks matchup will be determined closer to tip-off.

As for the Heat, Erik Spoelstra’s squad has struggled with consistency this season, currently sitting in eighth place in the Eastern Conference with a 25-27 record through 52 games.

Miami will look to head into the All-Star break on a high note with a win over Dallas. However, to accomplish that, they’ll need their key players available as the Mavericks have been playing good basketball despite dealing with injuries of their own.

Where to watch Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks?

The Miami Heat will play against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Centers in Dallas on Thursday, Feb. 13. The game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. EST (5:30 p.m. PT).

The Heat vs. Mavericks game will be televised live on KFAA (local), FDSSUN (local) and WFAA (local). The game will be live streamed on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

