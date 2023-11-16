Miami Heat Injury Report (Nov. 16): Latest update on Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro’s availability 

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have won their last six games after a wobbly start to the season. On Thursday (Nov. 16), they host the Brooklyn Nets at the Kaseya Center.

The string of wins has put them fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 7-4 record. They're tied with the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks, in terms of the W-L record.

They will look to extend their win streak without the services of Tyler Herro, though. The guard started off the season with a bang, averaging 22.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists but suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain against the Memphis Grizzlies. As a result, he will be sidelined for the matchup.

The good news, though, is the availability of superstars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Both are not on the team's injury list and will take the floor for the Heat. The only other player in ESPN's injury report is RJ Hampton, who is out with a knee injury.

Jimmy Butler has begun to heat up after slow start

In nine games this season, Jimmy Butler is averaging 20.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists.

While he didn't hit the 20-point mark in his first three games, he hit his stride soon with a 28-point outing in the win over the LA Lakers. He has been on a roll since and spearheaded the offense in Herro's absence.

Butler's season-high came against the Charlotte Hornets, where he dished out 32 points coupled with four rebounds and five assists in a 111-105 loss. He has been the team's mainstay since his arrival in Miami.

Last season, Butler was instrumental in helping the Heat make the NBA Finals averaging 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.3 assists. He switched on in the playoffs, notching up 26.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 22 games, but the outfit fell short against the Denver Nuggets.

Despite Butler's efforts, though, Miami fell short in their quest to win the Larry O'Brien. With Herro expected to return in a few weeks, much will depend on Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo as they look to keep the Heat in the hunt for the 2024 championship.