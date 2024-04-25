Miami Heat Odds to win 2024 NBA Playoffs First Round vs Boston Celtics updated after Game 2 win

The Miami Heat stunned the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of their 2024 NBA playoffs first-round matchup. The Heat tied the series 1-1 after going bonkers from beyond the arc to beat the Celtics 111-101 in front of a stunned TD Garden. But what are the odds of Miami pulling off another upset this postseason?

According to Chris Walder of OddsShark, the Celtics were heavy favorites to win the first-round series against the Heat before Game 2, with -100000 odds. However, after losing Wednesday's game, the odds drastically went down to just -2500.

It's a huge turnaround for the Heat, given the Celtics' dominance in the regular season, finishing with the best record in the league by a wide margin. Miami's odds to beat the Celtics have gone from +5000 to +1200.

It's not a surprise to see the Miami Heat's odds improving, given how they beat the Boston Celtics in Game 2. The Heat were without two of their three best scorers, Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier. Butler is out of the series with a knee injury, while Rozier is dealing with neck spasms.

The Heat also have the "never give up" attitude from the famed "Heat Culture" instilled by Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra. It's one of the reasons why they pulled off one of the greatest upsets in NBA history in the 2023 playoffs.

They were the No. 8 seed and beat the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in five games to advance to the next round. They didn't stop there, as they also eliminated the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics en route the NBA Finals, where they lost to the Denver Nuggets.

Miami Heat breaks franchise record for most 3s made in a playoff game

The Miami Heat breaks franchise playoff record for most 3s made in a game.

The Miami Heat broke the franchise playoff record for most 3-pointers made in game, with 23.

The Heat shot a whopping 53.5% from beyond the arc in Game 2 to tie their series against the Boston Celtics. They have a chance to go up 3-1 if they win the next two games at home at the Kaseya Center.

Miami's previous record was 20 3-point shots made in the 2021 NBA playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks. Their most threes in a game in the regular season were 24, recorded on Dec. 14, 2022, in a road game against the OKC Thunder.

The Heat were also two 3-pointers made away from tying the NBA record for a playoff game at 25. Two teams share the record, the 2023 Milwaukee Bucks and the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers.

Game 3 of the first-round series between the Heat and Celtics is on Saturday and Game 4 is scheduled on Monday.

