Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. shares 4-word message as sister Gabriela Jaquez and UCLA make Final Four history

Jaime Jaquez Jr. dropped his reaction to his sister making history with the UCLA and advancing to the Final Four in March Madness. On Saturday, the Miami Heat star shared an image featuring his sister doing a post-game interview after the Bruins sailed past LSU in the Elite 8 with a final score of 72-65.

The Heat guard expressed his thoughts on his sister's win in his story's caption. In the excitement of seeing his sister succeed on the national level, Jaquez committed a mistake while writing her team's name.

"GO BRUNIS!!! FINAL 4!!!!!!!"

Jamie Jaquez expresses his support for his sister on his IG story. (Credits: @trippplej/Instagram)

The UCLA Women's basketball team made history on Saturday as they clinched their first-ever final spot. The Heat star's sister played a lead role in the matchup as she led the scoring and rebounding charts for her team. Gabriela scored 18 points, collected eight rebounds and made three successful steals.

Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s support for the UCLA Bruins is not just confined to supporting his sister. He is an alumnus of the University and played for the men's Bruins team from 2019 to 2023.

The Heat guard wasn't the only alumnus who expressed his support and praised the Bruins women's team for making history. Denver Nuggets star Russell Westbrook also praised the Bruins women's squad for clinching a Final Four spot.

Erik Spoelstra's ex-wife sheds light on Jaime Jaquez Jr. cheating allegations

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra's ex-wife, Nikki Spoelstra, shed light on the rumors of Jaime Jaquez Jr. cheating on his girlfriend with his coach's former partner. On Monday, Nikki uploaded a video on her Instagram story where she directly addressed the trolls and the people spreading the rumors.

"Y’all streets give me way too much power when s*** doesn’t go your way in pro sports,” Nikki said. “It’s one thing for you sports fanatics to come onto my page after I made a really big life choice and talk crazy. But it’s another thing entirely for you to come to my page and harass me and call me crazy names over a rumor. A f****** story that is 100% flat out not true."

She revealed that she has already connected with Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s girlfriend and his mother and cleared out the situation. Moreover, she forbade people who were trolling her based on false accusations to comment on her posts. The Heat guard is in a relationship with track star Dominique Ruotolo.

