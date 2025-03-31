Russell Westbrook drops 3-word hype as UCLA women make history by clinching maiden Final 4 spot

Russell Westbrook hyped up the UCLA Bruins' women's team after it clinched its spot in the NCAA Final Four for the first time in its history. The Denver Nuggets star, who is a former UCLA player, reacted to the Bruins' 72-65 win over LSU on Sunday.

Ad

Westbrook reposted the school's hype-up post featuring the team's stars on his Instagram story with a special message.

"@UCLAWBB LETS GOOOOOO LADIES!!," he wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

[Credit: IG/@russwest44]

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Top-seeded UCLA faced the third-seed LSU Tigers in the Elite Eight on Sunday.

Ad

Trending

Although LSU led after the first quarter, UCLA held the Tigers to a low shooting percentage, which eventually became the difference in the game.

Russell Westbrook played in the 2006-07 and 2007-08 seasons with UCLA. He just averaged 3.4 points per game as a freshman, starting as a bench player. However, his average shot to 12.7 ppg in the following season, when he earned a spot in the starting lineup.

The standout second season paid off for the Nuggets star. The 2008 Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year was selected fourth in the 2008 NBA draft by the Seattle SuperSonics.

Ad

Russell Westbrook's wife, Nina Westbrook, hypes up UCLA after Elite Eight win

Russell Westbrook's wife, Nina Westbrook, joined her husband in hyping up the UCLA Bruins after the historic Sunday. A former Bruins player herself, Nina also sent a shoutout to her former team.

Nina posted a video of her watching the UCLA players celebrating the win over LSU on her Instagram story.

Ad

"Final Four Time! 💛💙🐻," she wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@ninawestbrook]

Nina Westbrook played forward for UCLA in the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons. She averaged 2.5 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game.

Ad

However, she shifted her focus on academics, earning her bachelor's degree in psychology. Later on, she also earned her master's degree in clinical psychology. As per People, Nina works as a licensed marriage and family therapist.

Russell Westbrook met his wife while they were in college. According to People, Nina and her future husband connected on the game when they first met. They even used to have friendly games against each other.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How many SEC teams are in the Sweet 16? Taking a look at the conference's dominance in men's March Madness