Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics NBA Conference Finals odds, live stream details and more explored

The 2023 NBA Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will be decided in Monday's (May 29th) Game 7 at TD Garden. The Celtics managed to force a Game 7 contest against all odds. They were down 3-0 to start the series and looked done and dusted against a resurgent unusual eighth-seeded Heat team.

However, the Celtics kept chipping in one game at a time and avoided elimination in two of their last three games on the road. They hold the upper hand in the series for the first time, with Game 7 at home.

Boston saved their season dramatically in Game 6 on Saturday. The Celtics were on the verge of losing the contest after giving up a nine-point lead they held with three minutes left. Jimmy Butler swayed the game in the Miami Heat's favor in the clutch and sank three free throws with three seconds left to give the Heat a one-point advantage.

The Boston Celtics got a shot off through Marcus Smart from 3-point range, which rimmed out. With barely 0.1 seconds left, Derrick White grabbed the rebound off the miss and tipped the shot in to give the Celtics a 104-103 win.

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Game 7 Odds

The Boston Celtics opened as the heavy favorites to win the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals. However, their odds of winning the series took a significant hit after the first three games. However, the Celtics have been on the rise since their away win in Game 4.

According to Action Network, Boston will open as -8.5 favorites in Game 7 against the Heat, while Miami's odds are at +8.5. The over/under for points total is at 203.5 for Monday's game. The C's homecourt advantage and tremendous momentum entering the series decider makes them the oddsmaker's favorites.

Streaming details for Heat vs. Celtics Game 7

The Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Game 7 contest will be televised nationally in the United States by TNT, which has been the case for their previous games during the series. Fans around the globe can catch live action online on NBA League Pass via subscription. Meanwhile, fans in India can also watch the game on the online OTT platform VOOT.

The game will begin at 8:30 PM ET onwards on Monday, May 29th. Viewers in India will be able to watch the game live at 6:00 AM on Tuesday, May 30th.

