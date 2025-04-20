Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineups and depth charts for Game 1 (April 20) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Miami Heat will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in their first postseason game on Sunday. The Heat made history by becoming the first 10th seed in the league to claim a playoff spot. They defeated the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament to book their ticket to the 2025 NBA playoffs.
From here, the competition only gets tougher as Miami won’t have home-court advantage in any of their playoff series. However, as we’ve seen many times in the past, the Heat thrive when they’re the underdogs. We’ve seen them make the NBA Finals in 2020 as the fifth seed in the East and in 2023 as the eighth seed.
So, they can’t be counted out, even against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who hold the second-best record in the league this season.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Reports for April 20
Miami Heat injury report
Despite fighting through a tough play-in tournament, Miami has managed to keep all of its players healthy for the playoffs. Kevin Love remains their only player who will miss their first game against the Cavaliers on Sunday.
Cleveland Cavaliers injury report
The Cleveland Cavaliers are also heading into this game at full strength and don’t have any players listed on their injury report for Sunday.
Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 20
Miami Heat starting lineup and depth charts
With all their players healthy, the Heat will be able to field their best lineup. Expect them to start Tyler Herro, Alec Burks, Andrew Wiggins, Bam Adebayo, and Kel’el Ware.
Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup and depth charts
The Cleveland Cavaliers will likely stick to what has worked for them throughout the 2024-25 regular season. They are expected to start Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.
Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.