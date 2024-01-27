Miami Heat vs New York Knicks: Betting tips and prediction (Jan. 27)

The Miami Heat have recently been struggling. Injuries and inconsistency have seen them drop five consecutive games to slip the rungs in the East, making it harder for them to dust off their road challenge against the New York Knicks at the Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Jan. 27.

The Knicks are cruising and come off a dominant 38-point win over defending champions Denver Nuggets. Miami was trounced 143-110 by the Boston Celtics and the signing of Terry Rozier didn't yield a blockbuster debut from the guard.

The team also had the better of Miami when they met earlier this season. They edged out Jimmy Butler and co. 100-98 and will look to prop up another win and extend their five-game winning streak.

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

Game details:

Teams: Heat vs Knicks

Date and time: Jan. 27, 2023 | 3 pm ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden, NY

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks: Preview

The Knicks have been one of the teams to beat this season. With a 28-17 record, they are placed fifth in the East and have rolled out a winning streak that sees the momentum firmly on their side.

They are 12th and 5th in offensive and defensive ratings respectively, and their superstars Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle are in prime form. Their defense held the Nuggets to less than 100 points which shows how their tight-knit effort on that end has been one of the biggest strengths this season.

Miami was humbled by the Celtics earlier this week, and Butler stressed the need for the team to start having fun again. In their last few games, the Heat have slumped to 22nd on offensive rating, with their key contributors blowing hot and cold.

The good thing about the side is having Butler back in their ranks after he missed 16 games due to injuries. A gritty win against NY will be just what they need to spark some life back into their campaign.

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks: Predicted starting lineups

The Heat have a fully healthy roster, and will most likely start with the same lineup as they did against Boston. Terry Rozier, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Haywood Highsmith, and Bam Adebayo will lace up for Miami.

The Knicks have listed Isiah Hartenstein (Achilles) as day-to-day, but the rest of New York's roster is slated to take the hardwood. The hosts are also unlikely to ring in changes in their starters with Donte DiVincenzo taking guard positions. Julius Randle and OG Anunoby will share forward duties, while Jericho Sims plays at the five.

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks: Betting tips

Spread: Heat (+4.5) vs Knicks (-4.5)

Moneyline: Heat (+170) vs Knicks (-210)

Total (o/u): 217

Player props: Brunson is a player to keep an eye on as he comes into the matchup with an o/u of 27.5 (-108/-127). Randle is next with 23.5 (-106/-129). For the Heat, Adebayo is 20.5 with -108 over and -127 under.

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks: Prediction

The Knicks are favorites to land a win on Saturda. Like Boston, they have better perimeter shooting and have shored up on their defense. Rozier is yet to come good for Miami and they will hope it will be his evening when they face the Knicks.

Chalk up a win for New York here.

