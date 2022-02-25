×
Miami Heat vs New York Knicks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 25th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

New York Knicks will face the Miami Heat on February 25 at home
Godwin Mathew
ANALYST
Modified Feb 25, 2022 07:35 PM IST
News

The Miami Heat will face the New York Knicks in this NBA regular-season game at Madison Square Garden on Friday, February 25. In the only encounter between the two teams this season, the Miami Heat came out 110-96 winners.

This is the first game for both teams post the All-Star break. The Heat ended their pre-All-Star campaign with a stunning 111-107 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

Kyle Lowry scored 25 points to lead the way from the front, while Duncan Robinson also added 21 points to help the Heat get over the line in double overtime. Miles Bridges racked up 29 points for the Hornets, but his efforts were in vain as the Heat hung onto clinch the win.

QB1 took this one in himself https://t.co/pfeVBaCJgG

The Knicks, on the other hand, went into the All-Star break after facing a disappointing defeat to the Brooklyn Nets. Julius Randle scored 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to keep the Knicks in the game. However, Nets rookie Cam Thomas went on to score 21 points and showed up in the clutch to help the Nets to a 111-106 win on the night.

Miami Heat Injury Report

The Miami Heat have reported Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo to be out of this game due to injuries. Morris has been out since his scuffle with Nikola Jokic and is currently undergoing competitive reconditioning. Meanwhile, Oladipo's prolonged absence has been due to a knee injury he suffered last season.

Player Name StatusReason
Markieff MorrisOutReturn to Competition Reconditioning 
Victor OladipoOutRight Knee Injury
Victor Oladipo looking healthy. 👀🔥(h/t @AIR305) https://t.co/yaUnxks1yy

New York Knicks Injury Report

The New York Knicks have reported four players as part of their injury report. Kemba Walker and the Knicks have agreed on him sitting out for the remainder of the campaign as he looks to secure a move away next season.

Nerlens Noel and RJ Barrett have both been listed as questionable due to their respective injuries. Veteran Derrick Rose has been training with the team and has seen his status be upgraded to doubtful for this game following a long injury layoff.

Player Name StatusReason
Kemba WalkerOutNot with the Team
Nerlens NoelQuestionable Sore Left Foot
RJ BarrettQuestionable Sprained Left Ankle
Derrick Rose DoubtfulRight Ankle Injury
Kemba Walker and the Knicks have agreed for him to be sidelined for the rest of the season, per @wojespn https://t.co/OH0EyV3XTt

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks: Predicted Starting 5s

Miami Heat

New York Knicks v Miami Heat
New York Knicks v Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have all of their regular starters fit for this game, which will certainly give them an edge. Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson will start in the backcourt. Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker will share the frontcourt, while Bam Adebayo occupies the center position for the Heat.

Tyler Herro and Omer Yurtseven are expected to play significant minutes coming off the bench for Miami.

THIS TEAM IS SO FUN https://t.co/YmKRBGNkHP

New York Knicks

New York Knicks v Golden State Warriors
New York Knicks v Golden State Warriors

The Knicks have a lot of injury problems and will have to make some adjustments to their lineup for this game. Alec Burks will most likely replace Kemba Walker at the starting point guard position, as the latter looks to provide the team with some offensive spark.

Frenchman Evan Fournier will join Burks in the backcourt, while Rookie Quentin Grimes will share the frontcourt with Julius Randle. Mitchell Robinson will round out the starting lineup as he reprises his usual center role.

Ju feelin' it early 🔥 https://t.co/um6KlCW07r

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks: Predicted Starting 5s

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry | Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson | Small Forward - Jimmy Butler | Power Forward - PJ Tucker | Center - Bam Adebayo

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Alec Burks | Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier | Small Forward - Quentin Grimes | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Mitchell Robinson

Edited by David Nyland
