Miami Heat vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - April 30th, 2023 | NBA Playoffs, Game 1

The Miami Heat will take on the New York Knicks in the second round of the playoffs. Miami, who have just pulled off the biggest upset in the postseason over the last decade, are once again hoping for a stunning reversal.

Behind Jimmy Butler, the playoffs' leading scorer at 37.6 PPG, the Heat will be looking to steal home-court advantage from the Knicks. Miami did it in the first round by knocking out the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in just five games.

The Heat punched above their weight by upsetting the highly-favored Bucks even without Tyler Herro. Miami’s starting shooting guard broke his right hand in Game 1 of that series. Victor Oladipo was also ruled out because of an injury and yet Erik Spoelstra’s changes just manhandled Giannis Antetokounmpo’s team.

The New York Knicks are also no stranger to playing underdogs. They pulled the rug from under the talented but inexperienced Cleveland Cavaliers in their series. New York’s unforgiving and physical defense shackled All-Star guards Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.

The biggest question mark in this series will be Julius Randle. The New York versatile power forward rolled his ankle again in the Knicks’ clinching win against the Cavs.

Randle was ruled questionable for Sunday and has been limited in practice. The Knicks may have the home-court edge, but if “Don Julio” is unavailable or severely hampered, the Miami Heat can pull off another upset.

Where to watch

Game 1 of the second-round series between the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks will start at 1 p.m. ET. ABC will air the game live on national TV.

Basketball fans can also streamline the game via the NBA League Pass.

Game preview

The Miami Heat, even without two of their best players, averaged 124.0 PPG in their series against the Milwaukee Bucks. They lead the NBA in the playoffs in that category by a mile. What Miami did was just mind-boggling, considering that they were dead-last in the league during the regular season with 109.5 PPG.

The Heat also top the playoffs with a field goal percentage of (51.9%) and 3-point efficiency (45.0%). Jimmy Butler and his teammates will be tough to beat if they can sustain their sizzling form.

The New York Knicks, on the other hand, only put up 99.6 PPG, 14th among 16 playoff teams. New York’s struggle also had something to do with the Cleveland Cavaliers’ tough defense.

The Knicks will likely not beat the Heat with blistering shooting. Tom Thibodeau’s defensive schemes will be New York’s calling card.

New York allowed just 44.9% shooting, fifth in the playoffs, and limited 3-pointers to just 32.7%, sixth in the postseason. The Knicks are also top 10 in blocks and steals.

The Miami Heat’s sizzling offense versus the New York Knicks' stifling defense could decide this series.

Game prediction

Spread: Knicks (-4)

Total (O/U): 207.5

Moneyline: Heat (+162) vs. Knicks (-195)

The last time Madison Square Garden hosted a game in the second round of the playoffs was in 2013. They were dismissed by the Indiana Pacers in six games that year.

The New York Knicks’ boisterous crowd will pump them up to play with grit and hustle. New York’s defense will come through and limit the Miami Heat’s sizzling offense.

New York Knicks 105, Miami Heat 98

