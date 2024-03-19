Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 18, 2024

The Philadelphia 76ers recently hosted the Miami Heat in an Eastern Conference matchup. With both teams having the same record (37-30), the Sixers and Heat were looking to one-up each other to gain an advantage in the NBA standings. With only 15 games remaining in the season, time is ticking for both teams to secure a playoff spot.

Tyrese Maxey played with some urgency in the first quarter after giving the Sixers a 31-23 lead. He put up 17 points playing in the entire opening period. Helping Maxey secure an eight-point lead were Kelly Oubre Jr. (six points), Mo Bamba (three points and two rebounds), Cameron Payne (three points and two assists) and Paul Reed (two points and four rebounds).

Despite not having Jimmy Butler by their side due to a right foot contusion, the Miami Heat showed a lot of willpower in the second quarter. Miami successfully stopped Tyrese Maxey in his tracks, only allowing him to score one point. Bam Adebayo and Terry Rozier put the Heat on their backs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Adebayo nearly had a double-double to end the first half with 13 points and nine rebounds. Rozier, on the other hand, added 10 points and five rebounds. Jaime Jaquez Jr. also had a remarkable first-half performance with seven points, four rebounds and three assists, helping his teammates cut down the Sixers' lead to two with a 51-49 first-half finish.

Unfortunately, the Miami Heat's first-half efforts to make a comeback were immediately shut down by the Philadelphia 76ers in the third quarter. After being held down to one point in the second quarter, Tyrese Maxey exploded for 11 points to extend their lead to a 14-point deficit (79-65).

Ultimately, while the Heat managed to catch up in the fourth quarter, the Sixers secured a 98-91 victory.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Game Player Stats and Box Scores (March 18)

Miami Heat game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-FG FT Haywood Highsmith 11 5 2 0 0 4-7 3-6 0-2 Jaime Jaquez Jr. 9 9 4 1 0 1-13 1-5 2-2 Bam Adebayo 20 13 6 0 0 8-10 2-2 2-2 Duncan Robinson 3 4 0 0 0 1-5 0-1 1-2 Terry Rozier 20 8 1 1 1 8-21 3-7 1-1 Caleb Martin 13 4 2 4 1 6-14 1-6 0-1 Delon Wright 1 2 4 1 0 0-4 - 1-2 Thomas Bryant 11 2 1 1 1 4-9 1-1 2-2 Patty Mills 3 2 3 0 0 1-6 1-5 - Jimmy Butler DNP - - - - - - - Jamal Cain DNP - - - - - - - Nikola Jovic DNP - - - - - - - Orlando Robinson DNP - - - - - - -

Philadelphia 76ers game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-FG FT Kelly Oubre Jr. 22 11 3 0 4 10-19 2-6 - Nicolas Batum 2 8 1 2 1 1-4 0-1 - Mo Bamba 8 4 3 2 2 3-5 2-3 - Kyle Lowry 16 4 1 2 1 6-12 3-5 1-1 Tyrese Maxey 30 8 10 1 1 11-24 3-10 5-5 Buddy Hield 12 2 1 0 1 4-10 2-7 2-2 Paul Reed 4 8 1 0 2 1-6 0-1 2-2 Cameron Payne 3 2 3 0 0 1-5 1-3 - KJ Martin 1 0 0 0 0 0-1 - 1-2 Ricky Council IV DNP - - - - - - - Tobias Harris DNP - - - - - - - Kai Jones DNP - - - - - - - Terquavion Smith DNP - - - - - - -

Tyrese Maxey's points tonight

Sixers vs Heat

Tyrese Maxey put up a stellar double-double performance to help the Philadelphia 76ers overtake the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference standings. Maxey proved why he's more than capable of carrying the team, adding 30 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds, one steal and one block.

Bam Adebayo's points tonight

Sixers vs Heat

Bam Adebayo did everything that he could on Monday to try and overtake the Sixers in the Eastern Conference standings. Adebayo had a huge double-double performance with 20 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. The Heat's big man also shot efficiently from the field with 80% accuracy.