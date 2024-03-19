Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 viral moments (March 18)

The Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers faced off on Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia as part of the NBA's eight-game lineup.

The Miami Heat entered the matchup riding a two-game winning streak, facing the challenge without their star player for the second consecutive game, as Jimmy Butler continues to manage his foot injury.

On the other hand, the 76ers were coming off a 109-98 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, snapping their two-game losing skid without superstar Joel Embiid.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bam Adebayo started the game off hot, making all six shots in the first half, including a 3-pointer, notching 13 points with nine rebounds and five assists. Despite his efforts, the 76ers took the lead into the half, 51-49.

Top 5 viral moments and highlights from Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers

Here's a closer look at the best moments from the marquee Eastern Conference clash between the Heat and the Sixers:

#5. 76ers with the unorthodox bucket

Veteran defender Nicolas Batum showcased his defensive prowess by denying Miami's open layup attempt, initiating a sequence where Tyrese Maxey secured the defensive rebound and swiftly delivered an outlet pass to Kyle Lowry positioned beneath Miami's rim.

Despite Caleb Martin's efforts to contest the shot, his aggressive challenge resulted in a foul on Lowry, granting the Philadelphia 76ers an easy three points and a sudden shift in the lead.

Expand Tweet

#4. Tyrese Maxey hits deep 3 from near the logo

Tyrese Maxey asserted his dominance in the first quarter, showcasing his skills as a first-time All-Star. He notched his 14th point with a challenging step-back 3-pointer from beyond the 32-foot mark, executing with precision as the shot clock dwindled down.

Expand Tweet

#3. Duncan Robinson and Bam Adebayo display mindreading-like chemistry

While receiving a pass on the left wing, Duncan Robinson found himself tightly defended by the 76ers, forcing him to halt his dribble.

Reacting swiftly, he dished the ball to Adebayo at the top of the key and immediately drove toward the rim at full speed, deceiving defenders with a feigned shot attempt.

Adebayo, having just received the pass, promptly returned it to Robinson on the cut, catching the 76ers defense off guard and executing a layup, leaving them momentarily frozen in their tracks.

Expand Tweet

#2. Kelly Oubre blows a kiss to the crowd, beating the buzzer

As the shot clock ticked down before the conclusion of the first half, Tyrese Maxey found himself double-teamed while driving to the right.

Sensing the impending defensive pressure, Maxey made a decisive move, attracting a third defender that forced him to halt his dribble.

Seizing the opportunity, he located Kelly Oubre, positioned and prepared for a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer. Oubre calmly released the shot just as the buzzer sounded, propelling the Philadelphia 76ers into the lead as the first half drew to a close.

Expand Tweet

#1. Kyle Lowry gets his revenge against his former team

Immediately following his clutch deep 3-pointer, which extended the 76ers' lead to four points, the seasoned guard capitalized on Bam Adebayo's failure to contest him at the 30-foot mark.

Despite encountering a densely populated paint, he executed an impressive and resilient layup. Although the shot did not result in points, it highlighted precisely why the 76ers made the trade to acquire him.

Expand Tweet

In a low-scoring affair in the end, the 76ers came out on top with a 98-91 win, avoiding a season series sweep.