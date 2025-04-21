Michael B. Jordan’s gothic horror performance in Sinners earns stunning Michael Jordan comparison from NBA insider

Actor Michael B. Jordan is the lead star of the blockbuster gothic horror film Sinners, earning $61 million worldwide in just its opening weekend. Jordan, the namesake of NBA legend Michael Jordan, has been acclaimed by critics for his performance in the movie.

Sports insider Ryan Russillo and diehard NBA fan Bill Simmons discussed the movie during an episode of The Bill Simmons podcast.

Simmons, who is known to be one of the most diehard Boston Celtics fans, was praising Michael B. Jordan for his performance in the movie, before Russillo quipped a joke about the actor’s namesake, who has been widely regarded as the NBA’s greatest of all time.

“It [the movie] was just so original and so cool…I think that’s the best Jordan performance ever. I don’t want to spoil it,” Simmons said.

“Better than Jazz finals?” Russillo quikly responded.

“Like a B. Jordan. His best performance ever,” Simmons answered.

Russillo was referring to Jordan’s final hurrah with the Chicago Bulls in 1998 when he drained a crucial stepback jumper to lift his team to their sixth NBA championship title, beating the Utah Jazz. However, Simmons knew better than to fall into the trap of comparisons.

Since retiring in 2003, Jordan has been named in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and has been the measuring stick for other NBA greats who came after him.

Meanwhile, Jordan, the actor, has risen into A-list status in Hollywood following his 2013 Gotham Award for Breakthrough Actor. He pretty much became a household name in America for his performance in Black Panther.

Michael B. Jordan loves watching the young OKC Thunder

While he is still an avid supporter of the Lakers, Michael B. Jordan revealed that he also enjoys watching the OKC Thunder, who held the best record in the 2024-2025 regular season.

During a TNT broadcast last week, Jordan shouted out the Thunder for their performances this season, acknowledging how great they were in the regular season.

“I’m really excited — I love every time I see OKC play. Every time I watch them play, man, it’s so entertaining. They’re such a young squad, and they’ve been building chemistry for some time now. I mean, I think they’re one of the more exciting teams for me to watch right now,” Jordan said.

The Thunder secured the top seed in the Western Conference, boasting a 68-14 record after the regular season. They won their series opener in the playoffs against the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies by blowing them out by 51 points on Sunday.

So Jordan will likely enjoy watching them take the next step in this year's postseason.

