Michael Beasley does sharp U-turn about Carmelo Anthony, calling out Knicks legend for ducking challenge

Michael Beasley and Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony had gone back and forth in the past few weeks about their one-on-one capabilities. Although Beasley forfeited the argument during an interview in June, he made a sharp U-turn on the subject on Saturday.

The war of words first began in early June after Beasley claimed he would "bust" Melo's "a*s" in a pick-up game during Adin Ross' stream. This claim illicited a response from the Knicks legend, who addressed the callout on his podcast.

"I’m not losing a 1v1 game, bro. I’ve never lost a 1v1 game. I’m not saying I’m going out there playing. What I’m saying is I got ridiculed for doing this sh** at the highest level, for being a 1v1 n****," he said via 7 PM in Brooklyn,

Following Melo's response, Beasley retracted his comments during an interview with Court Buzz's Mikey Domagala, implying that the beef was over.

"Big bro spoke… all weapons down," Beasley explained during the interview.

However, during an episode of Big 3's podcast, Beasley made a sharp U-turn about Carmelo Anthony, claiming he was ducking the challenge.

"Melo said, whatever, he'll never lose a one-on-one. But n*gga he copped the f*ck out and said yeah I wanna, I wanna, I wanna. If y'all really want to jump on my fucking line with that shit we can really do it! Don't cop out, throw the f*cking money up," he remarked.

Michael Beasley is currently part of the Big 3 league and co-captains the Miami 305 with former Miami Heat teammate Mario Chalmers. Meanwhile, Melo has been out of the NBA for over two seasons and is set to be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Sept. 6.

Michael Beasley challenges Nick Young for a million dollars during a heated exchange

Michael Beasley went off on Nick Young during an episode of the Big 3 podcast on Saturday. The heated exchange started after Young implied that Beasley wasn't winning until he entered the Big 3 league.

These comments led Beasley to challenge Young to a basketball game for a million dollars.

"Are you in shape? You talk a lot? Are you in shape? Lace it up ... A million dollars challenged, I'mma post you, I'mma cross you, I'mma have you shaking a*s," he expressed.

Despite the heated exchange, Big 3 founder Ice Cube doused the fire by quickly changing the subject.

