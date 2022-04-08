"Michael could get into a mode at times where you really were at his mercy" - Rex Chapman on how Michael Jordan played in his youth and what he'd ask him if he ever interviewed the 6-time champion

Nearly 20 years after his second retirement, Michael Jordan still leaves former NBA players in awe of his mind-boggling basketball skills.

Over the years, several players have recounted their MJ experience, almost in disbelief of what they witnessed.

Former NBA player Rex Chapman recently appeared on the Rich Eisen Show to share his thoughts on the difference between the six-time champion and LeBron James.

Chapman started the interview by describing how he viewed Jordan in the 23 career games he played against the Chicago Bulls. Here’s what he had to say about facing MJ at his best:

"Michael could do that to us sometimes, pro players. He could. It felt sometimes like he was toying with me like I toyed with high school kids back in the day."

"Michael could get into a mode at times, where you really were at his mercy and the mercy of his mood."

Like many before him, Chapman recounted the uncomfortable feeling of being helpless against the man considered by many to be the best basketball player ever.

Jordan dominated the NBA in the 90s, and only a few in league history could match his prowess. One could argue that he would have had more championship rings if he had not briefly played baseball.

If given the chance to interview the former 10x scoring champion, here’s what Chapman would ask Jordan:

"I would wonder when he didn’t make his high school team famously, did he realize, was it at Carolina? Was it the shot? What was it and when was it that he realized, 'Okay, I’m better than everyone else.'"

Rex Chapman played his signature game against Michael Jordan’s 72-10 Chicago Bulls

Rex Chapman famously trash-talked and beat Michael Jordan in a game between the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls in the 1995-96 season. [Photo: NBC Sports]

During the 1995-96 season, only 10 teams managed to beat the Chicago Bulls. Among the 10, the Miami Heat were arguably the unlikeliest to do so.

Miami was hardly recognizable at the time, having traded 10 players on their roster before facing Chicago.

Alonzo Mourning, Vonshon Leonard, and Rex Chapman were the notable names left on that roster. The Heat were heavy underdogs against the juggernaut Bulls.

With nothing to lose, Chapman trash-talked his way to 39 points, leading his side to an improbable win.

Michael Jordan didn’t do too bad either. He still finished with 31 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and four steals but was simmering with anger after the embarrassing loss.

The next time they met, Jordan got his revenge. He dropped 32 points on 11-23 shooting and held Chapman to 12 points, who hit only 5 of 15 attempts.

After the game, "His Airness" hugged Chapman and let him know that he didn’t forget what happened the last time they met.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh