It's been 31 years since the Dream Team dominated the 1992 Olympic Games. Yet, we still find ourselves discussing whether Michael Jordan stonewalled Isiah Thomas from being a part of the historic national team.

Jordan denies that he actively looked to keep his rival out of Team USA despite multiple reports to the contrary. Irrespective of whether Michael Jordan was behind Thomas' exclusion or not, the Chicago Bulls star inadvertently created a pathway for Isiah Thomas to join Team USA at the Olympics.

During the Tournament of the Americas contest between Team USA and Canada, which was a prelude to the Olympics, Jordan had a full-speed collision with veteran point guard John Stockton.

That collision resulted in the Utah Jazz star suffering a broken leg. That injury would have allowed Team USA to draft Thomas as a replacement.

However, coach Chuck Daly shut down the idea. Team USA had until July 15 to set the 12-man roster for Barcelona but opted now to make a change.

Stockton returned to Team USA action during the Olympic games, making his tournament debut in the fifth game of the Dream Team's run, which was a 122-81 victory over Spain.

Who's had the bigger global impact, Steph Curry or Michael Jordan?

The fact that we still discuss Michael Jordan's role within the Dream Team and his success with the Chicago Bulls is a testament to the impact Michael Jordan had on the game of basketball.

Jordan was the NBA's first truly global superstar, the player that paved the way for the global conglomerate we know today.

Yet, according to Reggie Miller, who was speaking on an episode of "The Dan Patrick Show," Jordan's global impact is second compared to Steph Curry's due to the sharpshooting wizard's career taking place during the social media era, where distance is no longer an obstacle to overcome.

"He's playing in the age of social media," Miller said. "There wasn't that when Michael Jordan played. You had to actually watch the games, Stephen Curry is in the digital age. ...I would say Stephen Curry has had the bigger global impact.

"I think Michael Jordan's really now more famous for the shoes, the brand. People forget how great he is and was."

Curry may have the advantage of playing in the modern era, but without Jordan's incredible career and utter dominance with the Bulls, he may not have the platform the NBA currently provides. Jordan built the foundations on which the NBA's global presence now stands.

It's perhaps fair to assume that each star player is building on the success of the ones that came before them, regardless of who is reaching more fans in their own era.