Michael Jordan backs Europe for Ryder Cup victory as 6-time NBA champ misses tournament for first time in 26 years

Michael Jordan backed Europe to win the Ryder Cup amid news of the Chicago Bulls legend missing the prestigious tournament for the first time in 26 years. Speaking to scratch golfer Luke Donald, Jordan, who has a long-standing friendship with the former, had some significant news to share.

According to Daily Mail, Donald met with Jordan for dinner a few weeks ago, and when the topic of the Ryder Cup came up, the six-time NBA champion believed Europe to have a solid chance.

"He [Michael Jordan] tipped Europe to win. That's what he told me but maybe don't tell the Americans that. Take whatever you want out of that one."

The same report also saw Donald reveal that Jordan will not be present at Marco Simone in Rome for the tournament, marking the first time he will be missing the Ryder Cup since 1997.

Jordan was first introduced to the cup by Jon Miller, the president of programming for NBC Sports, in 1990. The cup was a constant topic of discussion, and once during his vacation in Monte Carlo in 1997, Jordan called the latter about attending the Ryder Cup in Spain. And that was the start of his exposure to the marquee tournament.

Michael Jordan loved the competitive nature of the tournament

Given his uber-competitive nature, it shouldn't be surprising that Michael Jordan has a special connection with the Ryder Cup. In a 2021 interview, the Bulls legend revealed why he loved the tournament.

“It’s the true competitive nature [of the Ryder Cup],” Jordan explained. “It’s not about money. It’s about pride and representing your country. Hearing the fans cheering.

"Very rarely do you get to see golfers deal with what we have to deal with where guys are yelling things from the stands that, most of the time we can’t hear it, but when it gets quiet, the players can hear it and yet we still respond, and it gets out juices up. To me, that’s intriguing and from a competitor – I absolutely love it.”

Jordan's love for golf is well-documented. From goading former POTUS Bill Clinton to play, forcing Chuck Daly into a rematch and winning against him, and even presenting his Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen with a set of golf clubs, the Bulls legend has made it clear that he loves the sport.

It's a surprise then that Jordan pursued baseball in the middle of his decorated NBA career and not golf.