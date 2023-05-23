Michael Jordan buys $ 3.5 million whip which goes 300 mph: All you need to know

Michael Jordan earned a ton of money even after he finished playing basketball, thanks to his savyness in investing in himself. Due to this, he has built an empire and is now a billionaire, which allows him to buy luxurious things in the process.

Recently, it's been reported that Jordan bought a limited edition supercar that's worth $3.5 million for himself. MJ bought a Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster, which runs up to 311 mph of top speed due to its 1,817 twin-turbocharged V8 engine. Additionally, he bought the Roadster edition, giving him a retractable roof.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Michael Jordan just spent $3.5M on a new Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster, per @SInow Michael Jordan just spent $3.5M on a new Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster, per @SInow https://t.co/BOgOdCp836

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

There are only 30 Hennessey Venom F5 Roadsters made and the Chicago Bulls legend made sure he got himself one. The owner of Hennessey Performance, John Hennessey, was present when MJ bought the car.

He even posed with the six-time NBA champion and posted it on Instagram:

"Today was a special day. Such an honor to build a special Venom F5 for a special friend." Hennessey wrote on Instagram.

Perhaps being a co-owner of a NASCAR team gave MJ a ton of reasons to buy the limited edition car. The member of the Dream Team currently owns the 23XI NASCAR racing team.

You might also be interested in reading this: "You need to get some Jordan slides" - Jalen Green says Michael Jordan once mocked him for wearing Adidas

Which cars does Michael Jordan own?

Looking at Michael Jordan's various car collection

It's been known that Michael Jordan is a huge fan of cars, especially the ones that make him look good. In his 2020 documentary, 'The Last Dance', there was some footage of him driving different sports cars.

In the biopic that told the tale of how Nike recruited Jordan, giving him a car had a significant role in getting him to sign with the company.

With that said, let's take a look at what other cars the His Airness has added to his collection:

Various C4 Corvettes

Jordan loves his Corvettes and has often driven his collection on many occasions. Back then, he was able to get his hands on a 40th Anniversary Edition C4 Corvette ZR1.

In 'The Last Dance', MJ was also seen driving a C5 Corvette.

Porsche 930 Turbo Cabriolet ‘Flat Nose’

According to sources, Jordan was inspired by the way the Porsche 930 looked and took inspiration from it. In 1991, it was said that MJ based the design of the Jordan VI from the car.

Ferrari 550 Maranello

Similar to the Jordan VI, the Ferrari 550 Maranello inspired the Bulls legend to design the Jordan XIV due to its bright red color.

Jordan riding the Ferrari 550 Maranello

Porsche 911 Turbo S

During a scene in the documentary, the 14-time All-Star was seen exiting the arena on a Porsche 911 Turbo S. Jordan even added a bit of flair by putting "Air" on his license plate.

Bugatti Veyron Sang Noir

Capping off his collection is the Bugatti Veyron Sang Noir, which was seen with the Hall of Famer after his playing days in Chicago. The car can go up to 250 mph, with the ability to accelerate to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds.

Also read: Did Michael Jordan ever get swept in the playoffs? Taking a closer look

Poll : 0 votes