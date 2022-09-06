"Michael Jordan came up to me in like 2002... I was like this, can I have a job? " - Stephen A. Smith looks back at MJ getting miffed at him

Stephen A. Smith has never been afraid to make his opinion felt. Throughout his career as a reporter and analyst, the ESPN analyst has had plenty of professional athletes who may have questioned his comments.

One of those individuals was none other than NBA and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. A ruthless competitor, not only was MJ quick to call out opponents who might question his ability, he also kept reporters on their toes.

On a recent episode of the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Smith shared some of his experiences throughout his career. One of those stories involved an encounter with Jordan.

"Michael Jordan came up to me in like 2002 or '3 or whatever, and he was getting on me about something that I said," Smith said. "And he was like, 'It's the way you said it,' and I was like this, 'Can I have a job?' I said, 'You want me to sound like everybody else. This is how I talk. Now, if I'm faking it, I get you.' I said, 'Every time you see me, I sound the same.'

"That's how I talk. It happens to work for me. Why do we have a problem? I said, 'Why not the substance of my word as opposed to the presentation?'"

It's always fascinating to hear stories of behind-the-scenes encounters. This example by Stephen A. Smith is no different as he discussed having a conversation with Michael Jordan about some potential misunderstandings.

Fans are fascinated to get their updated track of news on a daily basis. At the same time, those professional athletes who are being reported on will show just as much eagerness to call out any potential reporting errors.

In the interview, Smith shared stories from his encounter with Jordan to his thoughts in the past about Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant.

The Jordan story is a great example of how some pros can overreact before eventually forming a mutual respect with some of the analysts.

Jordan, who led the North Carolina Tar Heels to a national championship as a freshman in 1982, had a Hall of Fame career. He won six championships and was the Finals MVP each time. A member of the NBA's 75th Annivsary team, Jordan was a five-time MVP. He also won two gold medals in the Olympics.

Jordan currently is the principal owner of the Charlotte Hornets.

