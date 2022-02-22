"Michael Jordan created Scottie Pippen" - Chris Broussard makes a case for Michael Jordan being the G.O.A.T. over LeBron James

Former NBA and Chicago Bulls superstar Michael Jordan has been credited with Scottie Pippen's meteoric rise to success, according to Chris Broussard.

On Fox Sports' morning show First Things First, sports media personality Chris Broussard spoke about how Jordan was the one who created Pippen as the latter learnt the ropes from the former during practice and film sessions. Broussard said:

"Michael Jordan created Scottie Pippen. Real talk. If Scottie Pippen had not played alongside Michael Jordan, witnessed his work ethic in practice, learned how to win from Michael Jordan, you could see it. You could watch Scottie Pippen's growth."

Scottie Pippen was drafted into the NBA in 1987, four years after Michael Jordan made his debut. The two soon formed a redoutable partnership as they won six championships together for the Bulls, with head coach Phil Jackson being the only other constant in their dominance.

Scottie Pippen's relationship with Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are considered by many to be the greatest duo in the history of the game. They have won six championships together, and neither has won without the other on their team.

They formed an incredible duo that dominated the game on both ends of the floor for a very long time. They posted an unblemished 6-0 record in the NBA Finals without a single finals series going the distance.

However, after the Last Dance came out in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the relationship between the two seems to have broken down and has become virtually non-existent. The bond between the duo supposedly turned sour when The Last Dance portrayed Scottie Pippen in a bad light.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo At least one of Michael Jordan or Scottie Pippen was a All-NBA 1st Team member every season from 1986-87 to "The Last Dance" in 97-98.



Those 12 seasons is the 2nd-longest streak of a team having a All-NBA 1st Team member. The Lakers (16 from 58-59 to 73-74) had a longer streak. At least one of Michael Jordan or Scottie Pippen was a All-NBA 1st Team member every season from 1986-87 to "The Last Dance" in 97-98.Those 12 seasons is the 2nd-longest streak of a team having a All-NBA 1st Team member. The Lakers (16 from 58-59 to 73-74) had a longer streak. https://t.co/1vd7MGiTyc

Pippen complained about not being covered enough in the docuseries as he felt he was featured in a less prominent fashion than the likes of Steve Kerr and Dennis Rodman. Pippen felt he wasn't respected enough, despite everything being stated in the docuseries being nothing but facts.

Pippen, soon after, released a book which conveyed his perspective on things that took place in the 90s with the Bulls. He essentially called head coach Phil Jackson a racist and has lambasted MJ.

StatMuse @statmuse 🗓 This Day in Stats, 1991: Michael Jordan scored 30 and @ScottiePippen added 32 as the @chicagobulls beat the Lakers in Game 5 to win their first NBA championship. 🗓 This Day in Stats, 1991: Michael Jordan scored 30 and @ScottiePippen added 32 as the @chicagobulls beat the Lakers in Game 5 to win their first NBA championship. https://t.co/W4ppO2Ssvo

Former Bulls and Knicks talisman Charles Oakley, who is a very close friend of Jordan, said the comments made by Pippen in his book and subsequent interviews soured his relationship with Jordan.

The duo have been in contact since their respective retirements. Jordan presented Pippen at the latter's Hall of Fame induction in 2010 and Pippen was part of the ceremony during Jordan's induction the year prior. It is disheartening to see two incredible players and their relationship turn so sour after everything they accomplished together on the court.

