Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine Jordan celebrates father's birthday with heartfelt message and throwback pics

NBA legend Michael Jordan celebrated his 62nd birthday on Monday. His legacy — on and off the court for over 15 seasons with the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards — is still acknowledged as greatness by the younger generation today.

Michael Jordan's daughter, Jasmine Jordan, went on social media to wish her father a happy birthday. Jasmine uploaded a couple of pictures of her and Mike from when she was still a little kid on Instagram.

Nothing Like A Father’s Love • ❤️ •," Jasmine wrote. "Happy Birthday Daddyoo 🐐"

NBA fans react to Chicago Bulls greeting Michael Jordan on his birthday

Michael Jordan is now 62 years old, which is hard to believe knowing how it hasn't felt like too long ago since fans witnessed him suit up for the Chicago Bulls. Speaking of the Bulls, they went on X (formerly Twitter) to greet their GOAT on his special day.

"Happy Birthday, MJ 🐐," the Bulls wrote on X.

Given the special occasion, basketball fans couldn't help but wish Jordan. While some gave their birthday wishes, others went on memory lane to look back at Jordan's historic NBA career. Here's what some fans had to say:

"Happy 62nd Birthday, Michael!!! Michael Jordan (born February 17, 1963, Brooklyn, New York, U.S.) American collegiate and professional basketball player widely considered to be one of the greatest all-around players in the history of the game. He led the Chicago Bulls to six National Basketball Association (NBA) championships (1991–93, 1996–98)," one wrote.

"Happy Birthday to the legend, Michael Jordan! 🎉 He revolutionized basketball and became a global icon. With 6 NBA champs, 5 MVPs, and 14 All-Star appearances, his stats are a testament to his greatness. His career average of 30.1 points per game is the highest in NBA history," another wrote.

"This man really gave Chicago Bulls BRAGGING RIGHTS for a WHOLE decade 😂🔥 🐐," one tweeted.

"I have seen nothing even close to MJs dominance in the 90s! Definitely the goat," one said.

Though Michael Jordan will always be celebrated for his remarkable NBA achievements, the basketball icon continues to make an impact beyond the court. As of 2023, he became a co-owner of 23XI Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. However, considering his immense influence in the league during his career, it's natural for fans to reflect on his basketball legacy on his birthday.

