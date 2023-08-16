Michael Jordan has been known for making a lot of hilarious comments in the past. However, this one joke about his father, James, on national television certainly took the cake.

Michael Jordan is widely known for his tremendous athleticism. While standing at 6'6" and weighing in at around 200-205lbs in his prime, Jordan was the prime example of the ideal body for basketball.

However, while looking at his family, it does seem rather strange as to where Jordan got his height from.

MJ was born to James and Deloris Jordan, both of whom were under six-feet tall. Additionally, among Jordan's siblings, he was the tallest by a long margin. Needless to say, this raises some questions. However, MJ addressed them all with a joke one time on "The Late Show with David Letterman".

When asked about the height in his family, Jordan responded by saying:

"I'm the tallest. My father's about 5'10", my mother's about 5'5", everyone else is about 5'6" and a half-5'7"."

After taking a small pause to let the facts settle in, Jordan slid in with a hilarious joke and said:

"The milkman is about 6'7"."

The comment certainly got the crowd going as laughter and applause erupted almost immediately after. After soaking it in, Jordan clarified it was a joke and even apologized to his dad for making that joke on national television.

Michael Jordan believes his older brother was better than him

Michael Jordan is undoubtedly one of the greatest to have ever picked up a basketball. His 6-0 NBA Finals record and his innumerable individual accomplishments are a testament to this fact. However, Jordan himself believes that his brother, Larry Jordan, could've been better than him.

Footage of Larry dunking alongside Mike at local courts has been circulating on the internet for a while. In numerous one-on-one game videos featuring the duo, it becomes abundantly clear that Larry Jordan possessed remarkable skill and athleticism on the basketball court. However, he simply chose to follow in his father's footsteps as a mechanic at the time rather than playing basketball.

MJ has attributed his competitive drive to his relationship with his brother. While he has also mentioned that his elder brother was equally gifted skill-wise, Larry simply never grew past 5'8" tall.

Larry eventually did join Michael on the same team as he became the VP of Basketball Operations for the Charlotte Hornets. However, the two never played in the NBA together.

