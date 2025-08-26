"Michael Jordan didn’t even come close to that": Lakers legend pinpoints one Kobe Bryant record no one will ever beat

Lakers legend Byron Scott revealed a Kobe Bryant record that eclipsed Michael Jordan's. Jordan and Bryant have often been compared because of the similarities in their playing styles.

During one segment of his podcast on Monday, Scott's co-host, Jay Wagers, asked him to share his fondest memory of Bryant. Scott thought for a while and named his iconic 60-point farewell game.

"Mine is his last game," Scott said (17:36), via "Bryan Scott's Fast Break." "I had the pleasure of being there, witnessing history because I don't think we will ever see anybody, 20 years in the NBA, knowing that they are retiring that year and come out and have a game where they had 60.

"Jordan didn't come close to that. I think in out lifetime, Jay, we will not see anybody duplicate a performance like that."

Scott also revealed that he was inspired by Bryant's speech after the game. He said that he would never forget him saying he gave his all to the game while still cathing his breath from his 60-point masterclass.

Byron Scott claps back at the 'selfish' narrative surrounding Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant's game has been labeled by some analysts and fans as selfish, mostly because of the numbers he produced. He often finished games with more than 40 points, while his teammates struggled to score in double digits.

Byron Scott clapped back at the narrative, as well as fans who called Bryant or his game selfish. Jay Wagers revealed on Monday that the Lakers' 112-90 win over the Mavs on Dec. 20, 2005, was his favorite Bryant moment.

Wagers explained that he loved to seeing him outscore the entire Mavericks team at the end of the third quarter. Bryant checked out and let his teammates close the game in the fourth.

Scott explained that Bryant was a winner and not selfish. He added that Bryant did not chase single-game scoring records even after he had more than 60 by the end of the third quarter.

"If he was selfish, he would have went back in and got 85, 9,0 but the game was won, and that's what he was all about, winning, and he did whatever it took to win," Scott said, via "Bryan Scott's Fast Break."

The Mavs scored 61 points after the third period, while Bryant had 62.

