Michael Jordan is primarily known as arguably the greatest basketball player of all-time. However, Jordan was also known to be a serious gambler. In an interview in 1993, Jordan once recalled an embarrassing incident involving his gambling losses and how he had to make it up to his wife.

Michael Jordan is widely regarded as one of the most competitive athletes of all-time. His obsession with winning often resulted in him being a bit of a tyrant on the floor. However, this was also the secret behind his success as a player.

Unfortunately, this uber-competitiveness was also affecting other aspects of life. With gambling becoming a common trend for the superstar over the course of his career, he has had several problems stemming from these habits.

Jordan's gambling habits eventually caught up to him as they impacted his personal relationships as well. Back in 1993, Jordan appeared on "Eye to Eye Interview with Connie Chung" and Jordan was initially asked whether he could give up gambling. The Bulls superstar responded by saying:

"Oh, sure. If it affects my life or the way I play the game or jeopardizes my family or my financial status or whatever or the security of family, sure. I could give it up in a minute."

However, he followed this comment up with a story of how he used to make up for his losses to his wife. He said:

"Whenever I lost - whatever I lost, I've always given it back to my wife. So whatever check I make, 'Here, honey. I'm sorry for the embarrassment. I'm sorry for what I've caused losing this amount of money. Here, take it. Do what you have to do with it. I wasted it. So, this is yours. This is the kids'. This is whatever.'"

Jordan expressed that his ability to face his mistakes cleared him of being a gambling addict. He also displayed a sense of remorse following the statement and expressed his desire to move on from it.

Michael Jordan was seen gambling before Game 2 of the 1993 Eastern Conference Finals

Michael Jordan caught a lot of flak for his gambling habits during his sporting career. The most significant tale, however, has to be the time he was seen gambling before Game 2 of the 1993 Eastern Conference Finals.

After a disappointing 98-90 loss to the New York Knicks in Game 1, Jordan was seen gambling in Atlantic City. Needless to say, this affected his performance on the floor as well. After shooting 3-18 from the field for the game, the Chicago Bulls came up with consecutive losses to start the series.

Michael Jordan faced immense backlash at the time as rumors of him owing a golfing partner $1.3 million were already spreading. The overall scenario didn't favor MJ in the slightest.

He was eventually investigated by the NBA for his gambling habits. While some believe that his retirement at this juncture was a gambling suspension, this could be speculation.

