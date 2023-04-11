Michael Jordan once encouraged a fan to win $1 million: "Great shot, kid” 

When Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls tore up the league in the 1990s, winning two different three-peats, there was another Chicago man who gained fame. Don Calhoun, a 23-year-old office supply salesman, found himself with a life-changing opportunity.

While attending a Chicago Bulls game on April 14, 1993, he found himself standing on the floor of the Old Chicago Stadium waiting for a date with destiny. His task? Shoot a three-quarter court shot without crossing the free-throw line, something many had failed to do around the league around that time.

Calhoun wasn't going to let himself be just another name in the long line of fans who missed the life-changing shot. After the tragic loss of his brother, who predicted that Jordan and the Bulls would dominate the league years before, Calhoun knew he wasn't going to miss.

After a zen-like moment saw him sink a miraculous shot, Calhoun was immediately embraced by members of the Bulls. In fact, he may as well have been a member of the team for those few moments. Phil Jackson stood and smiled like a proud parent, while the team surrounded him and celebrated.

As the sea of players parted, he found himself celebrating with none other than Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. In a moment he'll never forget, Jordan told him, "Great shot, kid". Only Jordan and the Bulls' involvement wasn't going to end with a memorable celebration.

Calhoun had practically become the face of Chicago, except there were disputes about whether or not he would get paid. Thankfully, that's where Jerry Reinsdorf, Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls came in.

Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls help Don Calhoun get paid

After it was revealed that Calhoun may not get paid, Reinsdorf, Calhoun and several sponsors appeared at a press conference.

"It is unclear at this time whether the company that insured the event will pay on the policy," a joint statement read. "However, regardless of its decision, [restaurant group] Lettuce Entertain You, Coca-Cola (Foundation) and the Chicago Bulls will honor the $1 million award and ensure that this event has a happy ending."

But that wasn't all, as Calhoun, who had held onto the ball he used to make the shot as a souvenir, then had the chance to meet Jordan. The NBA legend was attending one of his children's games when Calhoun tried to convince Jordan's security to allow him to go talk to the superstar.

After celebrating with Jordan and the team, and narrowly missing Michael Jordan at the press conference weeks later, he wanted his one-on-one moment. Jordan's security declined his request, even after Calhoun explained that MJ would likely remember him.

As it turns out, Jordan did remember him. His security guard found Calhoun later in the game and told him he could walk with Jordan to his car after the game. When the two met for their long-awaited one-on-one talk, Jordan immediately asked if Calhoun got the $1 million he was supposed to win.

After Calhoun said yes, Michael Jordan revealed that he and the team were instrumental in making sure he got paid, regardless of any disputes with the host company. He was quoted by ESPN as saying:

"We made them give it to you. We were upset that they were trying to not pay you."

The rest, as they say, is history.

