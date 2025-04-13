Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper joins outcry as NFL draft prospect's brutal assault on GF goes viral 

Former NBA player Ron Harper has reacted to a shocking assault involving an NFL draft hopeful that went viral over the weekend. The incident was captured via video, which saw NFL prospect Quaydarius Davis choking his then-girlfriend - Ja' Yunna Monae - after she allegedly broke up with him.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post replying to Monae, who reposted the video footage, Harper expressed dismay at the incident, making his opinion about the woman’s situation clear.

“You needs some brothers or a dad cause if that happen to my daughter the price is high and it’s or money…..,” Harper said.

Before Ron Harper’s response, Monae clarified the situation, stating that she would be pressing charges against Davis and that she would not be coming back to him anymore.

“I’m ok , my downstairs neighbors gots cameras , my upstairs neighbors got cameras pointed directly towards my door . Everything is captured… I called the police ,my neighbors called the police ..I will be pressing charges , and NO I AM NOT GOING BACK . I’m the one who initiated the break up cause so many red flags were occurring,” she wrote.

The 61-year-old Harper - a key member of the Chicago Bulls's second three-peat (1996- 1998) alongside Michael Jordan and the LA Lakers' three back-to-back title runs (2000- 2002) which featured Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal - retired in 2001, ending a 16-year NBA career. He won five NBA titles in the league in his last six years.

Harper retired with averages of 13.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game in over 1009 games, playing alongside some of the greatest players in the league.

Outside the court, he is the father of current Detroit Pistons player Ron Harper Jr. and college prospect Dylan Harper.

Ron Harper makes feelings known on LeBron James’ shirtless pregame shooting

Ron Harper has been vocal about what he sees in the current NBA product. In his latest tirade, Harper criticized LeBron James’s pregame warmups, during which he went shirtless while doing his shooting routine on the court.

Calling it a “problem,” Ron Harper scrutinized the league’s lack of dress code before the start of games.

"No more rules and dress code for anything. When hockey dress better than the NBA it’s a problem," Harper said.

Aside from going shirtless in his warmup, James was also wearing a durag on the court last Friday in the LA Lakers’s game against the Houston Rockets.

LeBron James has often been pitted against Ron Harper’s former teammate, Michael Jordan, in the debate about who is the greatest basketball player ever.

