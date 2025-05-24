"Michael Jordan as a free-throw finesser" - Ex Bulls guard drags LeBron James & MJ to shut down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ‘FT merchant’ claims

NBA analyst Jay Williams defended recently-crowned league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the latter's free-throw merchant label. Williams mentioned several other NBA legends — including Michael Jordan and LeBron James — who attempted more free throws than Gilgeous-Alexander during the first 13 games of some of their playoff runs.

In a clip posted on his X account on Friday, Williams went off against those labeling the OKC Thunder star as a free-throw merchant.

"Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a free-throw merchant because he gets fouled in the playoffs while averaging nearly 30 d*mn points a night?" Williams said. "Let's check the receipts though. 125 free-throw attempts in 13 games. Wild, mind-boggling, right?"

Williams mentioned that James had 188 free-throw attempts during the first 13 games of his 2009 playoff run with the Cleveland Cavaliers, while Jordan attempted 190 in 1989. He also said Dwyane Wade had 136 free throws in the first 13 games of the Miami Heat's 2006 championship run.

Williams also mentioned LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant (140), Boston Celtics' Larry Bird (138), Lakers' Magic Johnson (134) and Philadelphia 76ers' Allen Iverson (129).

"So, basically, Shai is doing what legends have always done, but now it's a problem?" Williams added. "So, let's just retroactively label MJ as free-throw finesser or LeBron as a contact connoisseur. How about D-Wade as the original Miami merchant?

"Or we can maybe just admit what's actually happening, SGA is just unguardable. And some folks are just mad that's he's not doing it with a large shoe deal or a reality show. I don't know. Same moves, new era. Stop crying, play defense."

Upon checking data from Basketball Reference, Jordan shot 174 free-throw attempts during the first 13 games of the 1989 playoffs. Meanwhile, Wade went to the line 118 times in the first 13 playoff games in 2006.

The Chicago Bulls selected Williams as the second pick of the 2002 NBA draft. However, his professional career was ended by an accident in 2003.

Analyst says Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Thunder could eclipse Michael Jordan's historic 1996 Bulls

According to NBA analyst Bill Simmons, if the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-led OKC Thunder eventually wins the championship this season, they could be in the conversations about the best teams in history.

On Thursday's "The Ringer," Simmons compared the Thunder's run to the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls that went 72-10 in the regular season. The Michael Jordan-led squad lost just three games in the playoffs on the way to the title. Simmons mentioned several other teams.

"They're 78-17 for the season right now," Simmons said. "If you go historically, the Bulls were 87-13 in 1996. That's the mark. I don't know if anyone is beating that in our lifetimes."

"84-17 is in play, which means they would basically force themselves into the all-time conversation. ... They’re basically going to bulldoze their way into the all-time conversation if this keeps going."

With the Game 2 win on Thursday, OKC is just two wins away from an NBA Finals appearance. Game 3 is on Saturday at Minnesota's Target Center.

